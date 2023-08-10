Ghanaian style influencer Mrs Rose Appiah Mensah never disappoints with her stunning looks at any event

She wore a spectacular custom-made kente dress to Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on her effortlessly chic looks and charming hairstyles

The beautiful wife of embattled Ghanaian businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was among the top fashionistas at Diana Hamilton's brother's plush wedding.

Madame Rosy looked splendid in a puff-sleeved corseted kente dress that snatched her waist as she made a grand entry with award-winning fashion designer Sima Brew.

Nana Appiah Mensah and his gorgeous wife, Rose, look adorable together. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous wedding guest wore flawless makeup that matched her fair-skin tone. She looked incredible in a frontal hairstyle while accessorising her look with dangling gold earrings and bracelets.

Mrs Appiah Mensah completed her look with a gold Balenciaga that many Ghanaian celebrities, including Jackie Appiah, Dr Louisa, and Salma Mumin, always rock at star-studded events.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nkonkonsa's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Rosemaryadombenson stated:

Heheheheeeeee... You can never be sad in Ghana. You know your husband owes people...look at the pains and cries, yet you dare to be posted. If anyone insults you...you are the one who caused it

northern_haven stated:

Slaying with amanfuor k3sh

myx_asante_gyeabour stated:

so the woman doesn’t have a name

Anderson.Ewurabena stated:

So she can't make public appearances anymore; she doesn't have a name either??? Do better. These things are for upcoming bloggers

saa___xoxo stated:

Ok now we see where all the money went… ayo . She looks stunning

alina__arthur stated:

That dress is for us. They owe us

juliabless123 stated:

Hard-working Ghanaian citizens have money on their body

dilvin_baby stated:

When u marry a thief, u slay differently

Nana Appiah Mensah and his pretty wife

The wealthy Ghanaian couple Nana Appiah Mensah and Madame Rose looked elegant in fabulous outfits celebrating Valentine's Day.

Source: YEN.com.gh