Menzgold: Nam1's Curvaeous Wife Rocks Shiny Kente And GH¢26,000 Balenciaga Bag: "Slaying with People's Money"
- Ghanaian style influencer Mrs Rose Appiah Mensah never disappoints with her stunning looks at any event
- She wore a spectacular custom-made kente dress to Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding over the weekend
- Some social media users have commented on her effortlessly chic looks and charming hairstyles
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
The beautiful wife of embattled Ghanaian businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was among the top fashionistas at Diana Hamilton's brother's plush wedding.
Madame Rosy looked splendid in a puff-sleeved corseted kente dress that snatched her waist as she made a grand entry with award-winning fashion designer Sima Brew.
The gorgeous wedding guest wore flawless makeup that matched her fair-skin tone. She looked incredible in a frontal hairstyle while accessorising her look with dangling gold earrings and bracelets.
Adu Safowah sparks pregnancy rumours with engorged bust in puffy yellow mesh dress, video causes stir
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Mrs Appiah Mensah completed her look with a gold Balenciaga that many Ghanaian celebrities, including Jackie Appiah, Dr Louisa, and Salma Mumin, always rock at star-studded events.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Nkonkonsa's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Rosemaryadombenson stated:
Heheheheeeeee... You can never be sad in Ghana. You know your husband owes people...look at the pains and cries, yet you dare to be posted. If anyone insults you...you are the one who caused it
northern_haven stated:
Slaying with amanfuor k3sh
myx_asante_gyeabour stated:
so the woman doesn’t have a name
Anderson.Ewurabena stated:
So she can't make public appearances anymore; she doesn't have a name either??? Do better. These things are for upcoming bloggers
saa___xoxo stated:
Ok now we see where all the money went… ayo . She looks stunning
United Showtime host MzGee looks pretty and poised as she rocks African print dress and curly ponytail hairstyle
alina__arthur stated:
That dress is for us. They owe us
juliabless123 stated:
Hard-working Ghanaian citizens have money on their body
dilvin_baby stated:
When u marry a thief, u slay differently
Watch the video below;
Nana Appiah Mensah and his pretty wife
The wealthy Ghanaian couple Nana Appiah Mensah and Madame Rose looked elegant in fabulous outfits celebrating Valentine's Day.
Diana Hamilton's Only Sister-In-Law Trends With Glittering Kente Gown Designed Giant Bow Tie For Her Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her sister-in-law's stunning outfits.
The beautiful sisters seemed ethereal in chic kente attire, immaculate makeup, and great haircuts.
Mabel, the alluring bride, wins hearts with her natural beauty and specially crafted attire for the lengthy ceremony.
Ghanaian Bride With Flawless Darkskin Rocks 3 Splendid Kente Gowns, Handsome Groom Weeps During Wedding
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful: Anita Akuffo looks gorgeous in a floor-sweeping African print dress and ponytail hairstyle
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian woman living in the United States of America and her attractive mother wearing fashionable kente outfits.
As the bride proceeded down the aisle, the affluent husband, who works for a famous company in Ghana, cried.
Social media users have praised the bride's lovely hairstyles and bridal gowns.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh