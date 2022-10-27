Paula Mensah Doku, the gorgeous sister of Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor has tied the knots of designer and illustrator, Bernard

The director and entrepreneur wore a magnificent kente gown by an award-winning designer, Pistis Gh

Happy sister of the bride, Naa Ashorkor, looked regal in an off-shoulder dress and matching accessories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor, has posted a video of her sister, Paula Mensah Doku's traditional wedding on social media.

There is a striking resemblance between the award-winning actress and her younger sister who is also a director and producer.

The beautiful bride looked lovely in a corseted kente gown by a top Ghanaian designer, Pistis Gh for her matrimony ceremony. The pink and white kente was designed with glittering lace and shiny beads.

Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor, assists her sister, Paula to get ready for her glamorous wedding. @naa_ashorkor_ @fliistyl_studio

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Paula stood out among the 2022 brides we have seen so far with her long natural hairstyle and bridal earrings. The melanin beauty opted for a more subtle makeup look for her big day.

The groom, Bernard Edoe Esianyoh announced their wedding on Instagram with a throwback video of their true love story from how they met to graduation and pre-wedding photoshoot. The chemistry between the lovebirds is simply amazing.

Bernard is a talented graphic designer who has worked with many celebrities in the entertainment industry for cover song artwork. He has also designed creatives for brands and different companies as well.

Naa Ashorkor, sister of the bride was seen in the video looking ethereal in a white dress and matching headgear as she assists the bride with her final look. The mother-of-two also gave us amazing makeup goals with her mild look.

Ohemaa Mercy stuns in a white dress that cost GHC 995

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about Ohemaa Mercy, a gospel performer from Ghana, who has always distinguished herself from her peers with her soul-stirring lyrics and dynamic ministry.

She is a talented musician with years of experience using her music to preach the gospel.

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand. Ohemaa Mercy has her own sense of style. She looks stunning in modest attire for her yearly Tehillah Experience event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh