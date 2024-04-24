Ghanaians React As Jackie Appiah Rocks Designer Outfit And Makeup To Prepare Dinner In Her Kitchen
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has left her fans stunned as she slayed in a designer outfit to cut chicken into pieces to prepare her dinner
- The mother of one has inspired many Ghanaians with her impressive culinary skills as she chops vegetables like a professional chef
- Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's video as she shows off her plush house
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has gone viral after rocking classy ensembles to prepare dinner in a lovely video.
The famous style icon was spotted in a long-sleeve leopard print top and matching pants, which she paired with designer sandals, as she went to her plush pantry to get some ingredients for her dish.
Jackie Appiah wore a long, centre-parted straight hairstyle and mild makeup with perfectly designed eyebrows and glossy lipstick.
She accessorised her look with a beautiful pair of earrings and a bracelet to complete her look.
Watch the video below:
Jackie Appiah looks fabulous in a black dress
Jackie Appiah looked incredible as always, stepping out in a black long-sleeve dress with faux fur sleeves and classy designer shoes.
The brand influencer wore a glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes while flaunting her black bag.
Check out the photo below:
Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
Chanelambrose stated:
I love this.. and your pantry
beverly_afaglo stated:
This is what life should be all about o. Eat watch movies and relax
Maryuranta stated:
Coming for dinner ❤️❤️
misss_maps stated:
Ooh girl.. it's the wine for me
Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee looks splendid in a stylish white blazer and African print skirt
Ghanafuonsem stated:
The Real Boss Lady❤️❤️❤️
globaladusafowah stated:
Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kobirana stated:
Celebrities' CELEBRITY
frank_njoba stated:
Nice, my madam is good in everything…See the way I was opening my mouth to eat the food
danny_trejogh stated:
My respect for this woman err hmmm❤️❤️❤️❤️
Supagalll stated:
Refreshing
Moyolawalofficial stated:
The house
Allisonamponsah stated:
Living your best life. We love to see it❤️
Maxwellnanasare stated:
@damienagyemang took this
