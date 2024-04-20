Ghanaian actress and influencer Xandy Kamel is slaying in a gorgeous outfit to celebrate her birthday

The beauty goddess, with her voluptuous figure, looked incredible in a black custom-made outfit for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian comedian DKB and other social media users have commented on Xandy Kamel's stylish attire

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has posted lovely photos on social media to celebrate her birthday in grand style.

The ex-wife of famous sports presenter Kaninja looked classy in a black outfit that accentuated her curves as she posed in a flirtatious angel for the photoshoot.

Xandy Kamel slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @xandykamel.

Source: Instagram

Xandy Kamel wore an expensive frontal braided hairstyle and mild makeup to enhance her glamorous look.

The hardworking fashion and beauty influencer accessorised her look with glittering stud earrings that matched the design of her stylish dress.

The celebrity mother rocked elegant pointed high heels while throwing sanitary pads as her birthday photoshoot concept.

Check out the photos below;

Xandy Kamel looks gorgeous in a glittering gown

Outspoken social media commentator Xandy Kamel looked breathtaking in a black gown and matching hand gloves for this photoshoot.

She wore a long, centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian comedian DKB has commented on Xandy Kamel's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dkbghana stated:

Ah ma dear, are those cheque's or sanitary pads?

mamalistic_1 stated:

Happy birthday Minuaa

mz_premiump2 stated:

Happy birthday dear sis❤️

orah745 stated:

Happy birthday to you

richygolden87 stated:

Happy birthday Queen Age gracefully

godwin_daterush stated:

Birthday blessings to bestie, may this new year bring all your heart desires. Enjoy your special day dahling❤

nady_wigs_collection stated:

Happy birthday dear God bless you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

bessahghana stated:

Long life

abenadiana_daterush stated:

Happy birthday mum long life ❤️

official_xandykamel stated:

God bless u all ❤️

Ohemaawoyeje stated:

Blessed birthday ❤

Xandy Kamel Looks Gorgeous In Blue Ruffled Tulle Gown And GH¢11,700 J'Adior Slingback Pumps

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Xandy Kamel, who wore stunning outfits to celebrate her birthday.

The former spouse of sports anchor King Kaninja looked stunning in a blue dress with ruffles, a corset, and high-end shoes.

The gifted brand influencer looked amazing for the birthday session with her short blonde hair and perfect makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh