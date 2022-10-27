Ghanaian actresses, Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari were spotted together in fashionable clothes having dinner in Ghana

The style influencers and trendsetters didn't disappoint onlookers and social media followers with their looks

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, sister of Nadia Buari, and journalist, Samira Yakubu were also present at the star-studded dinner

A-lister Ghanaian actresses, Nadia Buari and Jackie Appiah meet over the weekend to celebrate Samira Yakubu's birthday at a plush restaurant.

Style icon, Jackie Appiah was pictured in a silky top with beach-themed prints. She wore black ripped denim jeans and held a blue handbag to match the watercolors in the tops.

The Canadian-Ghanaian actress, Jackie gave us stunning hair goals with this straight shoulder-level blunt-cut hairstyle that covered half of the well-defined brows and flawless makeup.

Ghanaian celebrities, Samira Yakubu, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, and Nadia Buari look stunning in this photo. @samirayakubu

Source: Instagram

Top Ghanaian actress and style icon, Nadia Buari wore an all-white ensemble to the private dinner.

The three-piece outfit matched with the leather designer bag and her signature bohemian curly hairstyle. Nadia's younger sister, Samera Buari was also spotted in one of the pictures and looked stunning as always.

The celebrant, Samira Yakubu wore a two-piece of fashionable clothes to mark her birthday. The stylish Muslim styled her looks with a yellow headwrap and a matching designer bag.

The journalist and custom designer, Samira Yakubu is also the manager of the award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah. The powerful women, Jackie and Samira are always spotted together in public places.

Ghanaian actor and pastor, Majid Michel joined the female celebrity squad in a white long-sleeve shirt and red designer trousers for the memorable photos.

