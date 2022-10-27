Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, is our style influencer for the week as she serves with white dress style inspiration

Ohemaa Mercy's wardrobe collection is always in sync with the theme of her music

The award-winning artiste has won over Ghanaians with her angelic voice and anointing lyrics over the past years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has always stood among her colleague with her soul-winning lyrics and powerful ministration.

She is a versatile musician with years of experience in preaching the word of God through her music.

Fashion and entertainment go hand and hand. Ohemaa Mercy has a unique fashion sense. She slays modestly in beautiful dresses and gowns for her yearly concert, Tehillah Experience.

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy dazzles in beautiful dresses. @ohemaamercyofficial

Source: Instagram

Some gospel musicians are constantly under scrutiny by the public for their wardrobe choices but the celebrated artiste is winning souls while slaying coherently in all her posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an Instagram post shared on a fashion page, Dash Fashion, Ohemaa Mercy was seen in a video glowing in a white dress as she stepped out to sit in her expensive car.

She styled her looks with a white purse and black handbag while flaunting her phone. Ohemaa Mercy gave us beautiful hairstyle goals and mild makeup in this video. She wore sparkling strappy heels to complete her look.

The minister with energetic stagecraft, Ohemaa Mercy looked majestic in an all-white outfit for the Kumasi edition of the Tehillah experience earlier this month. She wore a dazzling hair accessory to match the belted dress.

Pretty 16-year-old breaks the Internet with her birthday photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Saud, a birthday girl and fashion influencer from Ghana, who nearly shattered the internet when she posted pictures of her opulent birthday party online.

The guests at the 16-year-birthday old's party were catered to by a catering company made up entirely of guys, one of the industry's top event suppliers.

The lovely plus-size girl who stole their hearts with her dance moves and stunning event attire collection received many nice wishes from social media fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh