When it comes to fashion in Ghana, TV personality Regina Van Helvert is among the top fashion influencers

The former GHOne TV presenter never disappoints with her classy and chic looks

Some social media users have commented on Regina's spectacular outfits as she hosts the Ghana's Most Photogenic show

Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert always comes to mind when compiling a list of young and intelligent style influencers.

The host of Miss Malaika, the glitzy beauty pageant, has never suffered a wardrobe malfunction, especially on the red carpet.

Regina Van Helvert slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @reginavanhelvert

Regina Van Helvert gives fashionistas back-to-back designs as she hosts a new modelling show, Ghana's Most Photogenic, on TV3.

In a trending video, the eloquent TV host wore a stylish flared African print dress designed with yellow lace.

She paired the beaded outfit with a long, straight hairstyle and accessories with beautiful stud earrings.

Watch the video below:

Regina Van Helvert looks ethereal in an African print dress

Former GHOne TV presenter Regina Van Helvert looked elegant in a long-sleeve African print dress and a simple ponytail hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's elegant African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Mr.Obedhope stated:

You are so so beautiful ❤️

Lernylomotey stated:

Gorgeous woman

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

Absolutely stunning❤️

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

The dress looks beautiful, so do you

mc_two_best stated:

My beautiful Van Helvert

Regina.midson stated:

My Role model, my Name ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Diawuoshakor stated:

The pressure on population ❤️

maame_esi_quansima stated:

My day got better see beauty!!

missewurama_ stated:

The colour of the dress goes so well with your skin. you ate that dress up

the colour of the dress goes so well with your skin. you ate that dress up

5 Classy Photos Of Miss Malaika 2023 Nana Yaa Nsarko In Stylish Outfits And Pricey Wigs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Yaa Nsarko, a law graduate from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, who has created history by becoming Miss Malaika in 2023.

The astute and stunning beauty queen defeated other equally skilled ladies to win the prestigious crown.

Nana Yaa Nsarko has received praise from many social media users for working hard to win.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Afriyie Stuns In Long-Sleeves African Print Shirt Dress To Mark Her Birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afriyie, a 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, who is trending on Instagram with her birthday photos.

The makeup artist and hair stylist has captured the hearts of social media users with her glitzy appearance.

A few of the contestants from Ghana's Most Beautiful commented on Afriyie's birthday photographs that trended on Instagram.

