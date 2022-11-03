Felix, a hardworking member of the all-men catering company, Menscook is set to marry this weekend in a plush ceremony

Some of the crew members have been to different countries shopping and sighting for the second menscook wedding

Many of their loyal clients and followers have sent congratulatory messages to the beautiful couple after their much-talked-about pre-wedding video was shared online

The member of the award-winning all-men catering company, Menscook is set to tie the knot this weekend somewhere in Europe.

In the video, the bride-to-be, Wendy, wore a long sleeveless mesh gown paired with long stilettos. She gave us beautiful hairstyle goals with the long blond straight hairstyle that complimented her heavy makeup and long eyelashes.

She wore different earrings to fill her multiple piercings and an elegant pearl bracelet as she sat on the bonnet of a red expensive car.

The chef and groom-to-be, Felix looked dapper in a well-tailored brown suit with a white long-sleeve shirt, brooch, and quality shoes.

Many Ghanaians have commented on the video shared by Menscook on Instagram.

About Menscook

The crew, led by gourmet and former chef of the Golden Tulip Hotel Dave Compund, is currently dominating Ghana's culinary scene.

The duo, known for its broad tastes and upbeat demeanor, has consistently produced similarly satisfying content for its social media feed. Along with serving mouth-watering treats, they are renowned for their excellent meal presentation and garnishing.

The team consists of professionals who provide for the needs of clients and their customers, including wait staff, waiters, and caterers.

Along with providing good cuisine and being professional, they go above and beyond by enlivening the crowd with exaggerated dancing movements or jokes that have gone viral and attracted a number of famous endorsements.

Ghanaian bride causes a stir with impressive dance moves

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride, Winnie who entertained her wedding guests with stunning dance moves.

The gorgeous bride looked dazzling in a kente gown by House of Paon, one of Ghana's talented male fashion designers.

The bride and groom were inseparable throughout the whole plush ceremony dancing and having fun with guests.

