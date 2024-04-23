Stacy Amoateng Looks Regal In Kente Gown And Expensive Wig As She Hosts An Event At Manhyia Palace
- Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng eluded confidence as she rocked a beautiful kente gown to an event at the Manhyia Palace
- Stacy Amoateng wore a colourful kente gown while hosting an event for Queenmothers in the Ashanti Region
- Some social media users have commented on Stacy Amoateng's classy and decent outfit to the royal event
Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng looked ethereal in a gorgeous corseted kente ensemble as she hosted the Asanteman Queen Mothers' Day celebration at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.
The television presenter wore an off-shoulder ruffled sleeved kente gown designed with rhinestone at the auspicious event.
The celebrity mother looked impeccable in perfect skin tone makeup and long, straight hairstyle that reached her backside.
Stacy Amoateng accessorised her look with classy gold earrings and matching gold wristwatch while exchanging pleasantaries at the event. She shared the video on Instagram with this caption;
I had the honour of hosting Asanteman Queen Mothers Day under the auspices of His Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II (Asantehene) and Her Majesty Nana Konadu Yiadom III (Asantehemaa) at Manhyia Palace.
The celebration brought together Asanteman queens to showcase indigenous Asante delicacies which falls under the Feast Ghana Initiative by @ghanatourismauthority and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
This is part of events tabled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of His Majesty. A big congratulations to @herimperial_majesty and the Planning committee. This was beautifully executed, I am humbled to be called to serve.
Watch the video below;
Stacy Amoateng looks elegant in a one-hand dress
Award-winning television host Stacy Amoateng looked breathtaking in a sparkly one-hand dress and silver earrings for this photoshoot
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Stacy Amoateng's flawless makeup look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
stevedonfotos stated:
Aaaaaww so pretty. @barimah_makeup_artistry you are good at what you do
laurellcyrils stated:
herhhhh...the hair is talking gibberish la
themakeupstore_gh stated:
This is breathtaking ❤️
t4tinapa stated:
That hair is very nice❤️
frimpong_serwaa1 stated:
Beautiful
glamourbeauty_gh stated:
beautiful
akua_akyaa2 stated:
%, ❤️ personally,one of the best for young ladies to look up to.
thret_studios stated:
Ouuu very beautiful ❤️
bridgetpinklipz stated:
You do all Barima ❤️
veraakuaadubea.twumasi stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️
sika4you stated:
Woho twa global Asante Dehye3
