Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa is trending on Instagram with her classy birthday photoshoot

The gorgeous younger sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere wore an expensive outfit for her solo date before her birthday celebration

Serwaa Amihere has shared a heartwarming video of her sister to mark her sister's glorious birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian beautician and fashion entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has posted her elegant birthday photos on Instagram.

The younger sister of award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere wore a custom-made red corseted dress for her photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere and her sister Maame Gyamfuaa rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

The style influencer styled her braless outfit with beautiful jewellery set while posing graciously in the breathtaking photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Maame Gyamfuaa, co-founder of the Oh My Hair brand, never disappoints with her glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her looks.

Serwaa Amihere's younger sister rocks a cleavage-baring green outfit

The wealthy fashionista Maame Gyamfuaa looked classy in a designer dress styled with expensive shoes and a bag before her star-studded birthday celebration with her friends.

Serwaa Amihere shares an awesome throwback video of her sister

Morning show host Serwaa Amihere has stunned her followers with throwback photos of herself and her younger sister on her birthday.

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's stunning birthday look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Happy Birthday, Darling; stay blessed ❤️

Jesiscah stated:

Happy birthday beautiful

Baaba_ankrah stated:

Happy birthday Sis; keep staying beautiful

Olarslim stated:

Happy birthday my love

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

Happy birthday Mami Gyamfua ❤️

nessa_newton1 stated:

Happy birthday my love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Tinahjo stated:

Happy birthday Mami

nana_akua_boatema stated:

Happy birthday Mami

princess_nainah stated:

Happy birthday Mami❤️❤️

Iworldelectronics stated:

to life!!. Wishing you an amazing year ahead.

Serwaa Amihere's Sister Maame Gyamfua Stuns In A 2-in-1 White Wedding Gown Embellished With Swarovski Stones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa, who grabbed attention with her most recent bridal photoshoot.

Sima Brew, a celebrated Ghanaian fashion designer, created the elegant wedding gown for the stunning and astute co-founder of the premium hair and apparel company Oh My Hair.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh