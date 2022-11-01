Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie has stayed relevant in the entertainment industry with his hit songs and high-fashion sense

The award-winning musician closed down his fashion line due to low patronage but has never ceased to inspire his fanbase with dapper looks

Sarkodie was among the top musicians who performed at the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana with Danai Gurira as the host

BET award-winning musician Sarkodie might have failed to manage his fashion brand, but his fashion sense is still intact.

The Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie is one of the best stylish rappers who invest hugely in expensive designer clothes.

The Adonai hitmaker's love for his gold jewellery is unmatched, as he styles all his looks with the same gold watch and bracelet.

Sarkodie has adopted a new trend of styling most of his looks, especially for music videos and photoshoots with a designer scarf.

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie rocks designer clothes in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

In his latest Instagram post, Sarkodie, who is currently in Dubai looked dapper in a green top and black shorts.

He wore white Balenciaga socks that cost one hundred and ten dollars, approximately one thousand five hundred Ghana cedis, according to farfetch.

The father-of-two wore one of his expensive white sneakers as he posed with his friends.

The thirty-seven-year-old has made his wealth entertaining music lovers across the world with hit songs.

Some of his celebrity friends and musicians have commented on his post.

Source: YEN.com.gh