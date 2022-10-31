Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, looked elegant at the 2022 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards

The style influencer wore a blue-themed outfit for the star-studded event which was held in Lagos over the weekend

Lydia Forson who was nominated for Best Actress in a supporting role lost to Nigeria's Ijeoma Grace Agu

Ghanaian actress and nominee, Lydia Forson was present in Lagos over the weekend for the eighteenth edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards. The event was held at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Ghanaian actress who was nominated for Best Actress in Supporting role for the movie, Borga attended the event in an elegant blue outfit.

The sleeveless top made with brocade fabric was paired with floor-sweeping organza and a lace skirt. Lydia wore red shoes to match her red luxury purse for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson stuns in a blue outfit at AMAA 2022. Source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

The elegant outfit was made by Lagos-based fashion designer Mrs. Sandra O, who specializes in ethical womenswear.

The beauty entrepreneur, Lydia Forson, rocked her natural afro hair to match the detailed blue-themed makeup look. She wore big loop white pearl earrings and nose earrings to complete her look.

Many Ghanaian celebrities have commented on her stunning look.

vicamichaels

You smashed the look

iamamamcbrown

fine bebe ❤️ #BRIMM

gloriaosarfo

Beautiful You made us proud Las night Lydia❤

andreachikachukwu

My gorgeous sister ❤️

mrssandrao_

Gorgeous Gorgeous Girl!

bry_gyd

Powerful statement

velenwo

Sure admired the outfit when I saw you yesterday

serwaaakwei

Chaiiii, yr mama born u well .. see beauty

lady_wynter

That’s my girlllll you did that!! Walk that walk mama

miminspired

A QUEEN! PERIOD!

With fifteen nominations in total, Borga, the film shot by a German director in Ghana, won three awards.

The 2022 AMAA also featured electrifying performances from the P-Square twins, Choc City's Young Jon and Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies. Several nominees from various regions of Africa and the diaspora were present.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA and CEO of the African Film Academy, spoke at the occasion and chastised African filmmakers for eschewing ego and encouraging greater cooperation to further the development of the African film industry.

S3fa steals the show at GMA UK 2022

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician S3fa who performed at the just-ended GMA UK 2022 in a beautiful tassel dress.

The 22-year-old award-winning musician won many music lovers with her electrifying performances and stunning looks.

The style influencer recreated a look worn by Beyonce in 2012 for Obama's re-election fundraiser.

Source: YEN.com.gh