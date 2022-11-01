Ghanaian bride Winnie has taken over social media with her breathtaking dancing wedding videos over the weekend

The happy and energetic bride looked absolutely gorgeous in her corseted kente gown by House of Paon

The adorable couple, Patrick and Winnie were separated on their wedding, as we have seen in the beautiful videos shared by various wedding vendors online

Ghanaian couple Patrick and Winnie married over the weekend in a glamorous ceremony. The bride couldn't hide her excitement right from the pre-wedding photoshoot to the reception after the traditional wedding.

The bride looked ethereal in a stunning kente gown made by a male fashion designer, House of Paon. The off-shoulder and corset gown was made of one of the most kente fabrics usually worn by chiefs for important gatherings.

The beaded gown was designed with plain gold kente fabrics as ruffles down the floor length from the hips. She completed her looks with flawless face beat by Reggie Makeovers and hairstyling by one of the best in the industry, Strands and Mirrors.

Some wedding vendors have commented on the stunning look of the beautiful bride.

Like all the October weddings we have seen so far, the happy couple couldn't resist the temptation of showing off their dance moves. The bride, Winnie, was the showstopper as she danced and impressed guests with her dance moves.

YEN.com.gh shares videos of the beautiful couple showing off their dance moves during the ceremony.

The couple announced their wedding on social media with a beautiful video. They wore matching white long-sleeve shirts and trousers as they showed off their dance moves.

The groom, Patrick looked ethereal in his quality kente style paired with a traditional beads necklace for the ceremony. The bride was seen in the video dancing happily with her husband as wedding guests cheered them on.

The energetic couple, Winnie and Patrick were seen together on the dance floor as the groomsmen and bridesmaids impressed wedding guests with their skills.

It was a women's affair between the beautiful and confident bride, Winnie, and her gorgeous bridesmaids. The female group rocked their turban and lovely outfits for the plush ceremony.

The adorable couple gave wedding guests and fashion lovers style inspiration with a fashionable wedding wardrobe. Winnie changed into another elegant gown by House of Paon with similar styles. The choice of fabric and color made the bride stand out. The groom wore a short-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers.

