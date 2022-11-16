The daughter of famous movie producer, Alexboat production has caused a stir with her new Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams wore a cleavage-baring sequin dress for beautiful birthday photos

Stakeholders in the Ghanaian movies and some social media users have commented on the hot photos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian screen goddess Joyce Williams, popularly called Jessica Williams, is among the female fashionista born in February.

The celebrity model has posted her saucy birthday photos on Instagram to mark her birthday.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Jessica Williams in spectacular dresses that her fans can style as inspiration for their work wardrobe.

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams looks fabulous in these photos. source: @jessicawilliamsgh

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams is a year older today, February 28, 2023. The award-winning actress has released smoky hot photos to mark her birthday.

The style influencer wore a figure-hugging sequin dress to the beautiful photoshoot. She looked glamorous in heavy makeup and an elegant frontal hairstyle. She opted for simple earrings and bracelets.

Ghanaian comedian Kalyboo and other social media users have commented on Jessica's photos

ladymandy89

Happy Birthday, Queen ❤️

miss_jessyonly

Happy birthday to my favourite and namesake ❤️

nayaafriqa

Giving luxuryhappy birthday beautiful

sandhivagh

Aww, grace is written all over you. Happy birthday. You know, say, the love eno be today. More blessings ❤️

__ekuadiana__

Happy birthday to you. Big sis. Cheers to a new chapter of your new age enjoy your day to the fullest

gloriaosarfo

Happy blessed birthday to you. Ama God's blessings always. Love you

kalybos1

W for Waawolo. Happy birthday Baby girl. Cheers to Life

emekaokpara

Happy birthday Lady J @jessicawilliamsgh. Wishing you all the best in Life, and enjoy our new age.

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams looks fantastic in an African print dress

The fashion model looked stunning in a skintight African print dress showing her cleavage. While smiling at the camera, the talented actress looked classy in a frontal braided hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams slays in a stylish corporate dress

The screen diva Jessica Williams looked impeccable in a draped shoulder dress. She dressed decently, completing her look with a short hairstyle and drop earrings.

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams snatches her waist in a kente dress

Brand ambassador Jessica Williams went viral with her birthday look in 2022. She looked regal in a corseted kente dress and long curly hairstyle.

Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah Looks Sporty In Ripped Jeans And An Expensive Bone Straight Hairstyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who has impressed her 9 million Instagram followers with her stylish photos.

The style influencer is having fun in London while posting stunning images on social media.

The celebrity brand influencer has one of the most stunning closets and keeps improving her style with new clothes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh