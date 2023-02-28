Curvaceous Instagram model and style influencer Empress Nard has released stunning photos online

Empress Nard showed off her natural beauty by posing without any makeup in the enchanting photos

The photos have got many of the IG model's followers reacting with lovely reactions, especially, about her curves

Ghanaian-American model and style influencer Hawa Hanardy, popularly known as Empress Nard, has bounced back on Instagram after a long hiatus.

Empress Nard, who has not posted on Instagram for over three months, released a new set of photos on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The new photos showed the New York-based model's natural face without makeup.

In the images, Empress Nard wore a light-coloured bodycon, with side parts made with a transparent (see-through) material.

The body-hugging dress showed off her curves as she gave off different poses. Some of her poses showed her back,, while others showed her front and sides. For her hair, it was a nicely done weave-on style.

Sharing the photos, Empress Nard noted that she was having a makeup-free day. The photo's location tag suggested that the curvy model was in Accra.

"BACKSHOTS✌ No makeup .. comment which pic is your fav ???? … y’all miss me ," she said.

Empress Nard's fans gush over her curves and looks

The photos shared by Empress Nard have triggered loads of reactions from her followers. While many praised her no-makeup looks, others were fascinated by her curvy shape.

naiysooglam said:

Loving the no-makeup look

wayyy2smoove said:

You look WAYYY better without makeup!

marlonj_penns said:

My ancestors are from Ghana. They had to be beautiful people judging from you

celliemo said:

Lady that’s a da*n dodge Ram dually you carrying! Shat!

_redd900 said:

You Kan See The Africa Kontinent Shape

sholnimi1.1 said:

Which kind wahala come be this... inside this election ❤️

