Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has repeated the outfit she wore in 2023 to receive a top award

Diana Asamoah styled her look with beautiful, expensive earrings to complete her glamorous look

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's stunning outfit and performance at the event

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah turned heads in a stylish kente gown to receive an award organised by the International Women Of Peace Awards ( IAWPA ) over the weekend.

The style influencer looked regal in an exquisite turtleneck kente gown at the star-studded award ceremony. Male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah designed the beautiful ensemble that has become the talk of the town.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah slays in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @zionfelix.

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah wore classy drop earrings, gold bangle and black beaded bracelets to accessorise her look.

Anopa Wim hitmaker wore mild makeup and bold red lipstick to match the design in her floor-sweeping dress.

Watch the video below;

Diana Asamoah slays in the classy kente gown for her photoshoot in 2023

Diana Asamoah went viral with her breathtaking kente gown for her photoshoot in October 2023. She accessorised her look with pearly earrings and gold jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Gifty Anti rocks Northern Kente maxi dress to the International Women Of Peace Awards

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti looked ethereal in a red and white kente and stylish headwrap while slaying in native sandals.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's stunning kente gown at the awards ceremony

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kniirein stated:

But peace is far away from her❤️

mis_ohenewaa stated:

: ❤️

frankgharbin stated:

How PEACEFUL Is Her Thou?

nanaadjoaaduafriyie stated:

Mama Diana is looking beautiful her glam did best

enter_pol1 stated:

It’s the smile for melow key this woman is adorable ooo

bel.2795' stated:

The corset is corsetingu don’t smile too much in corset

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

Slay for Christ and women indeed❤️. She still understands the assignment

_laron_mani stated:

Political award. What peace has she brought anywhere?

kofi_arthur149 stated:

Why is her leg hurting or something lol this walking dier lol

Georgedarke stated:

The smile is smiling the makeup is make uping

Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit GH¢500 Sneakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who grabbed attention on social media for her stylish appearance during a radio interview.

The style influencer looked stunning in a two-piece outfit that was ready to wear, which made her glow in the viral video.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's stylish outfit and designer sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh