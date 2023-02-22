Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has released photos of her latest classy hairstyle.

The hardworking female celebrity and entrepreneur is enjoying herself in London while flooding social media with gorgeous photos

The brand influencer has one of the enviable celebrity wardrobes, and she continues to step up her fashion sense with new designs

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has caused a stir on social media with her new looks while enjoying her first vacation in 2023 in London.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in lovely outfits. source: @jackieappiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shows off her new hairstyle

The globetrotter and style influencer looked classy in a long bone straight hairstyle. She slayed in a skintight tee shirt and leggings styled with a fur jacket.

Jackie Appiah rocked a purple Yves Saint Laurent cross bag and wore the famous Adidas Yeezy sneakers to complete her look.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah goes on a solo date wearing ripped jeans

The style influencer inspired fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her street vibes. She donned a white top and pink blazers paired with blue ripped jeans.

Jackie Appiah wore mild makeup with bold eyebrows and glossy lips. She wore pointed clear glass shoes to complete her edgy look.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks effortlessly chic in ripped black jeans.

A-lister actress Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet with her expensive Casablanca top and black ripped jeans.

The most-followed Ghanaian celebrity with over nine million followers was spotted with a designer bag and her favourite customised necklace.

She was on a date with her celebrity friends Nadia Buari, Samera Buari and Majid Michel, who went viral with their TikTok video.

