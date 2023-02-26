A Ghanaian female videographer has gone viral after her footage from her church proposal surfaced online.

The gorgeous woman could not control herself when her longtime partner serenaded her in the presence of the congregation.

The church elders and women fellowship members shouted and danced in the beautiful video.

A hardworking Ghanaian videographer got serenaded by her longtime partner in a beautiful church proposal.

The fashionable woman was busily capturing the church sermon and announcement when she was abruptly tapped on the shoulders.

A Ghanaian man proposes to a beautiful lady in church. source: @ronnieiseverywhere

To her surprise, her partner was proposing on his knees. The congregation couldn't stop jubilating and shouting songs of praise as they expected a wedding mega between the lovely couple.

Ghanaian blogger Ronnieiseverywhere has shared the viral video on his Instagram page.

Ghanaian musician DBlack and other social media users have commented on the video

efua_barnes_

So no one saw how they took the camera from her the guy was like, Chale give me the camera na it’s expensive

efo_kordzo

Ebi like this year na only church people go marry ooo

favourblinz_

Buh, why is the guy crying? bro will cry and still cheat

jollylove2014

I think her lying down simply means thank God for bringing her dream to pass. May we all be celebrated as well in Jesus' Name.... Amen

lisamawufit

Better propose at church oo. So that the lady will not disgrace you if she doesn't want it. She can hand the ring over after church service peacefully

adwoavee57

At this point, I feel like I’m a non living thing. Because there’s no partner sef

ka_na_wu_2

Their drama before they wear the ring is sometimes too much

ricchiericch

The crew and vocals!!!! Whewwww

