Some exceptional and highly fashionable female musicians gave their fans stellar performances in December 2022

These style influencers graced the big stages looking gorgeous in designer ensembles made by top designers

Award-winning musicians Gyakie, Efya and others gave us memorable performances in elegant outfits

Some outstanding female musicians are putting Ghana on the world map with their chart-topping songs and unmatched fashion sense.

Ghana is the best country to be in December for endless fun and entertainment as award-winning musicians grace various events with their best wardrobe choices.

Ghanaian musicians S3fa and Gyakie look sassy in this collage. source: @s3fa @gyakie

YEN.com.gh shares photos of top female musicians who gave us endless style inspiration in December 2022.

1. Efya slays in a stunning see-through dress

Top female vocalist Efya wowed our attention with her red see-through gown styled with a black bustier.

She wore a beautiful hairstyle, beautiful makeup, and beautiful fashion accessories to perform at the 2022 Bhim concert.

2. Gyakie looks sassy in a tie-and-dye outfit

The award-winning musician Jackline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie wore a see-through organza top paired with a tie and dye palazzo trousers.

She looked gorgeous in her signature short bob hairstyle that complimented her flawless look.

3. S3fa looks classy in this skimpy crop top

Chart-topping female musician S3fa gave us awesome style inspiration with this look. She wore a curly fringe hairstyle, trendy sunglasses, and a diamond earring and necklace set.

She looked effortlessly chic and classy in her glittering crop top and shiny pink trousers styled with beautiful platform shoes.

4. MzVee turns heads with her latest hairstyle

The natural girl hitmaker and brand influencer rocked a different hairstyle in December 2022 after promoting a short hairstyle for some months.

The award-winning songstress looked absolutely gorgeous in a black top showing her midriff and an extremely short designer shorts to perform at 2022 BHIM concert.

5. Mzbel looks stunning in an African print dress

Ghanaian musician Mzbel was one of the top female stars to perform at Afrochella 2022 along with Burna Boy and other international stars.

The style influencer who has a great love for kente and African print designs didn't disappoint her fans and fashion lovers with her looks.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel looks stunning in African print dresses. source: @mzbeldaily

