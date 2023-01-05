Fashion critic Charlie Dior attended the first fashion event of the year in Ghana over the weekend in a beautiful outfit by Quophi Akotuah

The fashion enthusiast's stunning look for the star-studded event has generated many comments on social media

Charlie Dior has shared his candid reviews about top celebrities such as Nana Akua Addo and Sarkodie over the years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fashion critic Charlie Dior was one of the personalities who graced the 2022 fashion brunch in Ghana over the weekend.

The eloquent television host wore a see-through turtleneck ensemble paired with shiny trousers and black expensive boots.

Charlie Dior looked stunning in his flawless makeup, smokey eyes, and black earrings. He completed his looks with a floor-sweeping ruffled cape that made him stand out at the star-studded event.

Fashion critic Charlie Dior looks elegant in these photos. source: @Charlie_dior

Source: Instagram

In his recent interview with Mx24, the style influencer reviewed that style icon Nana Akua Addo blocked him on Instagram after he commented on her red-carpet looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Charlie Dior, Nana Akua Addo has set the fashion bar so high for herself and people expect too much from her. Charlie Dior begged the award-winning style icon on live television to unblock him.

Some social media users including Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Victoria Lebene have commented on Charlie Dior's posts.

victorialebenee

Is it snowing in Ghana?

luxury_bikini_slay

We’re burning this outfit

its_tickles

@marison326 and most of us. I’m assuming this same dressing in our celebrities. He would have sucked the hell out of the person. He could have done better tho. We all have opinions isn’t it ? He will come and attack me personally but I don’t care‍♀️

ncshoesbags

You wear this and talk about others own.....You don't fear God

get.nailed247

This is horrible and therefore we are burningggggggghg this look

too_sweet_love

We burning this

lady_pearlakusika

So stunning but I'm burning it with dollars

paa_kayy

Worse outfit of the year

kwaku_september

Enti ey3 f3 , anaa maniso mmoa awu

Some loyal fans of the fashion critic also commented on Charlie Dior's stunning look.

sisterdeborah

Oh it was green?! You came FASHIONABLY late ampa! ❤️

glitteratieent

ASSIGNMENT UNDERSTOOD PLUS THE CHERRY ON THE TOP...... GIVE THEM DISCO RENAISSANCE DARLING.

ghana_sexy_babes

Jennifer Lopez meets Dianna ross meets Rihanna. Why u all gagging, we bring it to u every time

hernameis_p

Abooozzzigi! This one d3, not Wednesday ooo.. the whole week ankasa kasa

Charlie Dior: Fashion Critic 'Burns' Sarkodie's Outfit at Global Citizen Festival: "Kantamanto Last Selection"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh