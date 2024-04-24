Ghanaian musician Medikal is one of the fashionable male celebrities who always go viral with their looks

The father-of-one is working hard towards setting a new record for himself while making the country proud

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's outfit and accessories in a viral video

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has a unique travel wardrobe as he arrives in London for his much-anticipated concert at the Indigo O2 Arena.

The young rapper was photographed in a stylish denim-on-denim outfit and brown Timberland boots styled with his favourite Gucci side bag.

Ghanaian musician Medikal rocks expensive outfits. Photo credit: @amgmedikal.

Source: Instagram

Medikal looked dapper in black Wiley X sunglasses that matched his black hoodie beneath his denim jacket while having fun with his team.

In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, he thanked the La Hustle hitmaker for sponsoring his trip to the UK.

Watch the video below;

Medikal rocks a two-piece orange outfit and bumper jacket

Medikal donned a designer outfit as he posed in front of the O2 before his concert on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The father-of-one completed his black sneakers and an expensive wristwatch for this lovely shoot.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician Medikal's video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Rudemerchgh stated:

Gratitude is a must!

figo_phones stated:

Hwe3 akoaa y3 Guyguy

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

Oooh, that’s nice

Kobbytuesdayz stated:

Current location, make I come greet chairman

slim_genna stated:

Greatness

fashionvault___ stated:

Mad love @amgmedikal we representing live ❤️

Bigchillstays stated:

Happiest birthday to you advance we will celebrate your birthday here too

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Yessss London we can't wait ❤️❤️❤️

Aeefa stated:

We pray no 'mona' syndrome will never be your portion.

tinababy_gh stated:

Eeeii, and you didn’t put me in your hand bag lol

Psiawor stated:

So the dem dey smoke what eday do give them???

Medikal Rocks Black Leather Jacket And GH¢30 Sunglasses After Buying Yvonne Nelson's Book For GH¢100,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about AMG Medikal, who wore a designer black outfit to shoot a music video.

AMG Medikal finished his stylish street look with black gloves and spectacles.

The artist, 29, is a male celebrity who always makes grand entries as he performs at various events.

Source: YEN.com.gh