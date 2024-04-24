Medikal: Musician Looks Dapper In Denim Outfits As He Arrives In UK For His Indigo O2 Concert
- Ghanaian musician Medikal is one of the fashionable male celebrities who always go viral with their looks
- The father-of-one is working hard towards setting a new record for himself while making the country proud
- Some social media users have commented on Medikal's outfit and accessories in a viral video
Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has a unique travel wardrobe as he arrives in London for his much-anticipated concert at the Indigo O2 Arena.
The young rapper was photographed in a stylish denim-on-denim outfit and brown Timberland boots styled with his favourite Gucci side bag.
Medikal looked dapper in black Wiley X sunglasses that matched his black hoodie beneath his denim jacket while having fun with his team.
In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, he thanked the La Hustle hitmaker for sponsoring his trip to the UK.
Watch the video below;
Medikal rocks a two-piece orange outfit and bumper jacket
Medikal donned a designer outfit as he posed in front of the O2 before his concert on Friday, May 3, 2024.
The father-of-one completed his black sneakers and an expensive wristwatch for this lovely shoot.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician Medikal's video on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Rudemerchgh stated:
Gratitude is a must!
figo_phones stated:
Hwe3 akoaa y3 Guyguy
yasberry_pinklipcream stated:
Oooh, that’s nice
Kobbytuesdayz stated:
Current location, make I come greet chairman
slim_genna stated:
Greatness
fashionvault___ stated:
Mad love @amgmedikal we representing live ❤️
Bigchillstays stated:
Happiest birthday to you advance we will celebrate your birthday here too
gaiseyeliz900 stated:
Yessss London we can't wait ❤️❤️❤️
Aeefa stated:
We pray no 'mona' syndrome will never be your portion.
tinababy_gh stated:
Eeeii, and you didn’t put me in your hand bag lol
Psiawor stated:
So the dem dey smoke what eday do give them???
Source: YEN.com.gh