Twene Jonas caused a massive stir on social media after he tried to show off a Lamborghini as his own

The social media sensation shared a photo next to the vehicle and photoshopped the number plate with his popular catchphrase

Sharp-eyed netizens did not let Jonas get away with the attempt to play on their intelligence as they queried him

US-based Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas, sparked controversy on social media after he tried to flaunt a Lamborghini as his own in an Instagram post.

Twene Jonas Caught Lying As He tries To Flaunt Expensive Lamborghini Photo Source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

The socialite shared a photo standing next to the Lamborghini and bragged that he had bought it for $8 million.

The socialite captioned the photo with a motivational quote and narrated how much hard work he put in to become a self-made millionaire. In his caption he wrote:

Before I became a self made millionaire I've failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed. I began my 2023 chilling in my pure luxury $8M Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. Life is good in Heaven on Earth Glass Nkoaa The system is working 24/7 We run the city Hw3 fomm Didi free ❤️

The Lamborghini in the photo had its number plate poorly photoshopped by Jonas with his favourite catchphrase "Glass Nkoaa". Smart social media users however did not let Twene Jonas fool them and easily made out his ploy to play on their intelligence.

Many folks accused him of living a fake lifestyle abroad. The socialite became popular for his criticism of the Ghanaian government and his viral videos comparing Ghana and America.

Twene Jonas Gets Caught

princesekyere56 exposed Jonas:

that’s a Lamborghini hurricane. MSRP 250,000$. Roadster means open top or convertible, this Lamborghini is a coupe not a roadster.

addius2002 also wrote:

Sia Lambo for $8M dollars who be your kid for here you’re the same person who said there’s no car worth 1 million dollars now dier you’re having 8 million dollars car

ezebunafor_1 commented:

You’ve got $8M for a car and you can’t dress proper?? My Guy

donwhastty also reacted:

Stop fooling always Mr Drum…how much is even the new Bugatti??…stop putting pressure on the youth

