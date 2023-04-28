The beautiful wife of famous Ghanaian actor Virna Michel has gone viral with her latest photoshoot

The celebrity mother and brand influencer rocked breathtaking dresses and elegant strappy shoes

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Naadu Tetteh spoke about her brand and why she chose to partner with Virna for this new collection

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian fashion model and brand influencer Virna Michel is our celebrity style crush for the week.

The beautiful wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has modelled for a famous womenswear brand in Ghana.

Ghanaian brand influencer Virna looks gorgeous in a curly hairstyle. Source: @naadu

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Naadu Tettheh, the chief executive officer of Naadu, it was revealed that she started the clothing brand in 2012.

The hardworking woman who aspires to represent Ghana on international runway shows and style top A-lister celebrities said;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Naadu is for the classy, effortless, chic woman. She loves life and all the good things that come with it. That is what we stand for both for our brand and life

Naadu Tetteh talks about her collaboration with Verna Michel

Over the years, the brand has worked with top models and media personalities who model their collections. The team collaborated with an influencer famous for starring in television advertisements as part of the new direction to push the brand higher.

This particular collection was made with Verna in mind because she’s beautiful and stands for the Naadu woman.

Naadu is a charismatic brand and we are looking forward to sharing that charisma and fulfillment with people all over the world.

Virna Michel rocks an African print dress.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a corseted dress constructed with rich brocade fabric. The designer used see-through lace for the three-quarter sleeves aside from the puff sleeves.

Virna Michel wore block heel sandals to complete her effortlessly chic looks.

Virna Michel looks classy in a red midi-length dress with a front drape

The beautiful celebrity mother dazzled in a two-piece outfit with a front drape design. Virna styled the flared ensemble with beautiful drop earrings for the photoshoot.

Majid Michel Surprises Wife On Her Birthday; She Cries Tears Of Joy, Video Melts The Hearts Of Netizens

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote Majid Michel, a multi-award-winning Ghanaian actor, won the hearts of many online viewers when he planned a sweet birthday surprise for his wife, Virna Michel.

When Mrs Michel arrived at the birthday celebration and realised that her friends, family, and loved ones were there, she immediately started crying.

The sweet surprise has moved many online users in awe of Majid Michel's thoughtful present for his lovely wife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh