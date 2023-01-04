2023 Wedding Dresses: Ghanaian Bride Looks Ethereal In Elegant Short Corseted Kente Dress For Lavish Wedding
- A wealthy Ghanaian bride Aba Yaa Acquah has set a new trend for 2023 with her unique kente style
- The gorgeous bride merged the corset trend with the traditional wrap style to create a beautiful outfit
- The masterpiece was designed by one of the outstanding male fashion designers in Ghana Kenneth Tetteh
A melanin bride Aba Yaa Acquah made a bold fashion statement at her traditional wedding with her breathtaking wedding dress.
The Ghanaian bride wore a short kente dress that caused a stir on social media. The ravishing outfit was designed by top male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh, famed for his creativity and uniqueness.
The corseted dress features a visible cup and off-shoulder sleeves and a ruched design with side ruffles.
Aba looked regal in her bouncy hairstyle and flawless makeup. She wore glittering gold jewelry to complete her ravishing look for the traditional wedding.
Some social media users have commented on the post by Julie Kesewaa, a bridal makeup artist
mz__tj
kess!!!!! I can’t thank you enough! You beat my face and you made me laugh the whole time. Thank you and your team so much for making look “FANTABULOUS!!!!!!!! #facesbykess ride
nana__konadu_
Beautiful ❤️❤️
bling_outlet
New trend alert..love it
she_is_a_scorpio
Eloquent
akquia_brown
Sis this is beautiful
bertha.menz
It's really beautiful❤️
jnad_royalkente
My beautiful bride
2023 Wedding Trends: Meet The Ghanaian Illustrator Redefining Wedding Invitations Through Detailed Artworks
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the introduction of illustrated wedding invitations in 2023. For the majority of Ghanaian couples, the concept of a straightforward wedding invitation is unthinkable. Everything has to be glitzy and posh before wedding bloggers can share their wedding footage on social media.
Couples are willing to spend significant sums of their life savings to make their weddings memorable, and the list of wedding vendors has grown beyond what is typical.
If the couple is really religious, the pastor will approve the wedding and establish the date, and wedding providers like fashion designers, cosmetic artists, and the camera crew will work together to create a lovely theme.
Source: YEN.com.gh