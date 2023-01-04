A wealthy Ghanaian bride Aba Yaa Acquah has set a new trend for 2023 with her unique kente style

The gorgeous bride merged the corset trend with the traditional wrap style to create a beautiful outfit

The masterpiece was designed by one of the outstanding male fashion designers in Ghana Kenneth Tetteh

A melanin bride Aba Yaa Acquah made a bold fashion statement at her traditional wedding with her breathtaking wedding dress.

The Ghanaian bride wore a short kente dress that caused a stir on social media. The ravishing outfit was designed by top male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh, famed for his creativity and uniqueness.

Ghanaian bride Aba looks regal in a short kente dress. source: ahead_royalkente

The corseted dress features a visible cup and off-shoulder sleeves and a ruched design with side ruffles.

Aba looked regal in her bouncy hairstyle and flawless makeup. She wore glittering gold jewelry to complete her ravishing look for the traditional wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the post by Julie Kesewaa, a bridal makeup artist

