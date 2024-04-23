Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey is leading the style chart for the month as she continues to slay in elegant outfits

Emelia Brobbey was photographed in a custom-made dress by a top male fashion designer for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on the viral photos that are trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has released another breathtaking style inspiration after returning to Ghana from the United Kingdom.

The host of the Okukuseku TV show has partnered with award-winning male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah to design most of her stunning outfits for her photoshoot.

Emelia Brobbey stuns in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, the melanin beauty looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve African print dress with a classy gold corseted design that matched her see-through sleeves.

Emelia Brobbey accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set, and gold pointed shoes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Emelia Brobbey looks fabulous in a pink dress

Emelia Brobbey looked incredible in a pink ready-to-wear outfit with billowing sleeves. The talented actress completes her look with black strappy sandals.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian media personality Efia Pokua, popularly called Vim Lady, has commented on Emelia Brobbey's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

real_vimlady stated:

Kweeeee looking like a first lady. 10/10❤️

reggiereal_klothings_fabrics stated:

Lovely I wanna sew a beautiful garment for you❤️

Nancyblaq stated:

Soooo good

bernardadusepoku stated:

QueenEmmz!!!

scilla_adams stated:

It is screaming beauty beauty beauty

afia_goldy stated:

Beautiful ❤❤❤

eunice_oheneba_asiedu stated:

Beautiful ❤️

yaw_gee_boy stated:

Nice ❤️❤️

afia_goldy stated:

You too Classy ❤

gloriaosarfo stated:

This is really beautiful

iamlouisagyei38 stated:

Awesome buh mama pls try to do some fitness wai cuz this body is nice wai mum pls❤️

Ghanaians React As Emelia Brobbey Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Green Bouclé Blazer Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey making waves online after revealing her cleavage in a beautiful video.

The articulate TV host celebrated her birthday with lovely photos before leaving in style. Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's recent Instagram photographs.

Source: YEN.com.gh