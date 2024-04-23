Emelia Brobbey: Ghanaian Actress Looks Unrecognisable In A Corseted Flared African Print Dress
- Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey is leading the style chart for the month as she continues to slay in elegant outfits
- Emelia Brobbey was photographed in a custom-made dress by a top male fashion designer for her photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on the viral photos that are trending on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has released another breathtaking style inspiration after returning to Ghana from the United Kingdom.
The host of the Okukuseku TV show has partnered with award-winning male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah to design most of her stunning outfits for her photoshoot.
In her latest Instagram post, the melanin beauty looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve African print dress with a classy gold corseted design that matched her see-through sleeves.
Emelia Brobbey accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set, and gold pointed shoes to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Emelia Brobbey looks fabulous in a pink dress
Emelia Brobbey looked incredible in a pink ready-to-wear outfit with billowing sleeves. The talented actress completes her look with black strappy sandals.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian media personality Efia Pokua, popularly called Vim Lady, has commented on Emelia Brobbey's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
real_vimlady stated:
Kweeeee looking like a first lady. 10/10❤️
reggiereal_klothings_fabrics stated:
Lovely I wanna sew a beautiful garment for you❤️
Nancyblaq stated:
Soooo good
bernardadusepoku stated:
QueenEmmz!!!
scilla_adams stated:
It is screaming beauty beauty beauty
afia_goldy stated:
Beautiful ❤❤❤
eunice_oheneba_asiedu stated:
Beautiful ❤️
yaw_gee_boy stated:
Nice ❤️❤️
afia_goldy stated:
You too Classy ❤
gloriaosarfo stated:
This is really beautiful
iamlouisagyei38 stated:
Awesome buh mama pls try to do some fitness wai cuz this body is nice wai mum pls❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh