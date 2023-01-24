Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Mya Jesus is our celebrity style crush for the week with her unmatched fashion sense

The twenty-year-old famous socialite loves to style her breathtaking looks with long expensive hairstyles

Mya Jesus is living a lavish lifestyle with her collection of designer clothes, bags, shoes, and unisex sneakers

Ghanaian socialite and serial entrepreneur Mya Jesus is one of the curvy and stylish female chief executive officers who love to spend on designer brands.

The twenty-year-old went viral with her alluring wedding gown and jaw-dropping poses after marrying a wealthy fifty-year-old well-built man.

Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus and her wealthy well-muscled husband look stunning together. source: @mya_jesus

1. Famous Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus shows cleavage in a stunning suit

Ghanaian businesswoman and famous socialite looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve corseted suit dress. She styled her looks with a beautiful jewelry set and a Fendi handbag as she stepped out.

2. Famous Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus looks sporty in black skintight leggings

The style influencer Mya Jesus looked classy and sporty in a black and white striped top paired with black leggings and Nike Sneakers.

Mya Jesus wore a colored long hairstyle, flawless makeup, and gold earrings while rocking her Burberry handbag.

3. Famous Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus turns heads at a wedding

Mya Jesus went viral after a photographer shot a beautiful photo of her at a celebrity wedding. The fashionista wore a colorful African print dress designed with black lace.

She looked regal in her turban as she completed her look with red strappy high heels and a gold clutch.

4. Famous Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus shows off her Bottega Veneta bag

The wealthy female entrepreneur stepped out in a cleavage-baring corset top paired with denim jeans and pointed embroidery high heels.

She looked splendid in her barbie themed hairstyle while rocking her expensive Bottega Veneta bag owned by Salma Mumin, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and, other top stars.

Famous Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus poses with an expensive car

The hardworking serial entrepreneur wore a long-sleeve round-neck designer top paired with high-waist jeans.

She styled her look with a long-colored hairstyle, black trendy sunglasses, and mild makeup as she posed beside her car.

Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus and her husband at a private dinner

The lucky groom couldn't stop admiring his young and pretty wife throughout the evening as she slayed in a cleavage-baring gown.

The wealthy man wore a white long-sleeve shirt and black trousers for the special evening.

