Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti is a year older today, January 23, 2023

The top fashion influencer looked ravishing in her floor-sweeping gown and beautifully tied turban for her birthday photoshoot

The mother-of-one is among the top female media personalities in Ghana with exceptional interviewing and presenting skills

Ghanaian media personality and style influencer Gifty Anti is celebrating her birthday with some fashionable photos.

The fifty-three-year-old style influencer is known for her impeccable fashion sense for African print dresses and beaded jewellery sets.

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti dazzles in these photos. source: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Gifty Anti looks regal in a stunning kente gown

The outstanding media personality looked ravishing in an off-shoulder kente dress with long sleeves.

She styled her look with a matching turban and beautiful pieces of jewellery for this look. She looked elegant in her flawless makeup.

Gifty Anti looks stylish in a puff sleeve dress

Ghanaian television host, Gifty Anti showed off some skin in a one-hand tailor-made dress and matching turban.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti wore African bead earrings, bracelets, and anklets to complete her look.

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti dazzles in a red gown

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti looks magnificent in red gown with billowing sleeves. She looked splendid in her natural afro hairstyle decorated with a beaded fascinator.

Gifty Anti wore smooth makeup with well-defined eyebrows and contours.

Gifty Anti looks gorgeous in lace and kente dress

The Standpoint host served us with unique hair accessory designs for her fifty-third birthday. She wore a see-through lace dress designed with kente fabric. Gifty Anti wore a beautiful jewellery set to complete her looks.

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti slays in African print dress

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti looked ethereal in a perfect-fit African print floor-sweeping dress.

She wore a gorgeous frontal lace hairstyle, mild makeup and, gold accessories for this look.

Source: YEN.com.gh