Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo was among the best-dressed celebrities at King Promise's lavish wedding

Efia Odo wore an expensive, long, straight hairstyle and heavy makeup at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding photos and video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian socialite and musician Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, looked spectacular in a kente outfit at King Promise's supposed wedding ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The style influencer wore a strapless V-shaped kente gown that showed off her cleavage as she modelled in elegant open-toe high heels.

Efia Odo stuns in a stunning kente gown. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Efia Odo gave the bride tough competition as she turned heads with a long, lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup while pouting her mouth in the video shoot.

Ghanaian dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd, was also spotted in a colourful kente wrap at the event.

Watch the video below;

Pretty bridesmaids show off their dance moves at King Promise's 'wedding'

The gorgeous bridesmaids flaunted their cleavage in off-shoulder African print dresses and pink gele to support their friend as she married a famous Ghanaian musician.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's 'wedding videos'

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_akosuadansoah stated:

Is the kente weighing dancegod?

youngprince.22 stated:

So the other guys name is arrive low key his richer than the 2 people you mentioned

Dollarmanwife stated:

Hmmmm king paaaa. So all this while you get bae waaa I fall give you like that

girl_like_freda stated:

Ei it’s a video shoot oo

i._o._darko stated:

3de3n na Dancegodloyd oo s3 hwang adend3n saa nu iamofficial_obiaaboa's profile picture

Forget this guy ebe music video

Derekchereh stated:

The guy with Efia is the only one who put the cloth on properly. The rest I don't know what they were trying to do.

Nanayawodo stated:

Aden dancegod ntumi nanti anaa

issah_cubana stated:

Are you sure it's not just a music video If not let's see the woman he's getting married to

offsetgh8 stated:

See how dancegod dey walk.. hw is he able to dance

