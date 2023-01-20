A beautiful Dutch bride and her gorgeous bridesmaids have impressed social media users with their dance moves

The bride looked ethereal in an off-shoulder corseted kente gown that snatched her waist to flaunt her curves

The thirty bridesmaids wore matching lace dresses, mild makeup, and stylish gele styles for the lavish ceremony

A handsome Ghanaian man Bernard Ofosu Anim and his gorgeous Dutch bride Daphne Karolinax tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding in Ghana.

It was a display of rich Ghanaian culture as the bride looked ethereal in an elegant corseted kente gown.

Interracial couple Bernard and Daph look stunning together. source: @ep_usheringagency

The bride's impeccable dance moves

The energetic young bride went viral with her dance moves at the traditional wedding as she jammed to trending afrobeat songs.

Meet the stylish interracial couple

The couple Bernard and Daph look amazing in their simple outfits. The bride wore a floor-sweeping gown with thigh-high features while flaunting her cleavage.

The Ghanaian groom wore an all-white long-sleeve shirt and trousers styled with white shoes for the photo shoot.

The bride, Daph's lace gown for the simple white wedding

The stunning bride wore a sleeveless lace gown for the white wedding. She wore mild makeup and a perfectly styled bun that complimented her look.

The groom was photographed wearing a tailor-made suit, white shirt, and black shoes for his trending wedding.

The happy couple had the support of some friends from the Netherlands including thirty bridesmaids who flew to Ghana to attend the blissful event.

The pretty bridesmaids were spotted in breathtaking lace dresses as they danced Kete in a trending video. They completed their looks with matching gele styles and pieces of jewelry for the event.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video shared by EP ushering agency.

itsladysworld

I applaud them, they tried, that’s all that matters

areezy.mat

My only comment is: when marrying someone of a different culture I give kudos to those who actually take the time to learn and embrace their partners culture. Everyone of different culture should do the same. Imo.

arsenicandlac3

She marrying a black man and ain’t got not one black woman friend… you don’t find that suspicious..

aliceekuq

A lot of jealous people in this comment section. I appreciate these ladies for celebrating the love of two cultures

notevalerie

The fact that they all flew to Ghana to support their friend is amazing

