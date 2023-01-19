Famous Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus has announced that she tied the knot to her wealthy 59-year-old husband in a private ceremony in 2022

Taking over the internet by storm, she shared a touching message and adorable videos of her and her handsome man

Details of her husband and romantic videos and photos of the two lovebirds have sparked massive reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian internet sensation and business mogul, Mya Jesus, has taken the internet by storm with romantic videos and photos of herself and her wealthy 59-year-old husband.

Mya Jesus and her lovely husband. Photo Source: @mya_jesus

Source: Instagram

Sharing a touching message on her Instagram page, she revealed that they tied the knot in a beautiful private ceremony on November 28, 2022.

A portion of her message reads,

"I love you so much and I only hope the best for us, we manifested each other, we prayed to find each other, and from day 1 it just felt right, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, 2 months in, a lifetime to go, I love you zaddy ❤️"

The 22-year-old stated that she said yes to the love of her life about a month after knowing him.

She further stated that with them getting married a few days after dating, she knew that she would not have to go through a lot to find the man of her dreams.

"I always knew that the person I would finally say yes to would come easy, with no struggle, no questioning, no pains or breaks...," she wrote.

Below is an adorable video of Mya Jesus and her handsome husband getting cosy at their romantic photoshoot.

Below is a video of Mya Jesus at her dress fitting for her sparkling outfit ahead of her photoshoot.

Below are more photos from the romantic shoot.

Some reactions from netizens as Mya Jesus' unveils her husband on social media

streetkid_bmd commented:

In this Life, have money.

ashami_32 remarked:

she chose her peace

nofoodforlazy_people said:

Love is a good thing

@tailorMARIQUE remarked:

Dem find best friend in 1 month. Dey play

@naa_akorfaaaaaa stated:

Rich man no dey do talking stage

Meanwhile, many netizens have gushed over the adorable duo as they shower them with congratulatory messages and gush over their inseparable chemistry.

