Men's Fashion: 5 Times Celebrity Blogger Zionfelix Looked Stylish Than Some Male Celebrities In Ghana
- Award-winning celebrity blogger Felix Adomako Mensah is one of the stylish bloggers in Ghana
- The father-of-two Zionfelix is always touring the world in dapper outfits to share exclusive interviews on his platforms
- The eloquent media personality always stands out at events with his fashion sense and designer sneakers
Award-winning Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah popularly called Zionfelix is one of the celebrated media personalities in Ghana with an unmatched fashion sense.
The celebrity and travel blogger has an outstanding travel wardrobe and red-carpet styles making him one of the male style influencers in Ghana.
1. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix poses with young star Nakeeyat
Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looked dapper in a white shirt with stunning designs. He completed his looks with perfect-fit jeans and sneakers.
Young poet, Nakeeyat looked casual in a yellow top and blue jeans as she hung out with the top blogger.
2. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looks regal in a tailor-made outfit
Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix modeled in a custom-made outfit by a rising fashion designer with a host of male celebrity clients. He wore a long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with black shoes.
3. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix hangs out with Tracey Boakye
Celebrity blogger Zionfelix and top Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye now called Mrs. Badu Ntiamoah in stylish outfits after their shopping spree.
Tracey Boakye wore an all-black ensemble styled with a designer jacket and bucket hat and brown boots.
Zionfelix looked dapper in a jacket, jeans, and sneakers for this photo.
4. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix rocks a chequered hoodie jacket
The award-winning Ghanaian blogger was spotted wearing one of his favorite sneakers while in France.
He wore a colorful designer hoodie over his white tee shirt and black jeans while posing in front of an expensive car.
5. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looks sporty in this look
Ghanaian blogger looked simple and sporty rocking a cotton turtleneck and a long-sleeve jacket. He styled his look with black jeans and sneakers. He was present at the launch of a Ghanaian-owned luxury bag launch in Belgium.
