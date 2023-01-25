A wealthy Ghanaian couple Sandra and Nana are making bold and fashionable statements with their wedding looks

The couple donned a uniquely designed and woven kente fabric that was used to design gorgeous corseted styles for the bride

The rich groom with a beautiful hairstyle wore a simple kente wrap styled with native traditional scandals for the glamorous traditional wedding

A wealthy Ghanaian couple Nana and Sandra are following in the steps of Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Kojo Jones as they wed in a uniquely designed kente fabric trademark with their initials.

Ghanaian couple, Sandra and Nana look regal in their customized kente ensembles. sources: @jemaweddings

Kojo Jones and Raychel set trends with their expensive viral wedding

Kojo Jones and his lovely wife Raychel were among the top celebrity couples to follow go viral with their wedding ensembles.

The handsome groom opted for a customized kente design specially woven with his initials and Adinkra symbol for his lavish ceremony.

The beautiful bride Sandra in a beaded kente gown

The pretty bride flaunted her cleavage in a corseted kente gown with lots of extraordinary designs that make her stand out among other January brides.

Sandra wore a beautiful jewelry set and we love how the hairstyle added a touch of elegance to the popular bridal hairstyle.

The bride's second kente dress for the traditional wedding

The ever-gorgeous bride wore a similar style for the reception. Sandra looked ravishing in the colorful kente gown with ruffles snatching her waist.

She changed her hairstyle and earrings and heavy makeup that complimented her look.

Ghanaian photographer Jema Weddings who has worked with a few celebrities and the official photographer shared this on his Instagram;

We have been tagged as the best custodians of our culture, traditions, and history and we love it. The joy, excitement, and memories we witness every day are just proof that we are in the right place. Sharing these moments with hundreds of people who explore the Akan traditions in style, color, and love challenges us as creatives.

The traditional wedding scenes in Ghana are steadily becoming more popular. Aside from the obvious differences between that and the white wedding, we are always thrilled by the power it carries by bringing two families together under one roof.

The exchange of pleasantries and mutual understanding between the two families that join two young souls together is the most important part of our experience.

The traditional wedding scenes in Ghana are truly something special. With both families and friends coming together to witness the union of two people, it is a moment filled with joy, love, and laughter. From the brightly colored clothing to the intricate and meaningful decorations, every detail is showcased at a traditional wedding.

Today, we explore Akwatia, the popular diamond city in the eastern region. Piawww!!! Akwatiaman!!!

