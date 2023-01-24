A gorgeous Ghanaian bride who walked down the aisle over the weekend has become the talk of the town

The melanin bride wore an ravishing and handmade gown with a deep-plunge that was slightly oversized

The intelligent bride and her team used a white see-through lace to tie her bust to avoid showing too much cleavage

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has wowed some media users with her flamboyant wedding gown. The melanin bride wore a sleeveless gown showing some cleavage. The lace gown also features an extremely deep-plunge style that was slightly oversized.

This wardrobe malfunction made it impossible for the dazzling bride to walk free and also showed off her impressive dance moves.

Ghanaian couple shows off their dance moves. source: @mc_km

Source: Instagram

The styling team creatively used white lace to tie her bust to avoid showing her full cleavage during the white wedding reception party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bride and her heartthrob tied the knot over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony with top vendors for the decor and catering services.

The bride and groom on the dance floor

The melanin bride gave us an impeccable bridal hairstyle goal with this look. She wore a side-parted frontal lace bun hairstyle.

The talented makeup artist did an impressive job with their flawless and mild makeup application that remained intact even after minutes on the dance floor.

The bride used white lace to tie her bust to avoid showing off her full cleavage on the dance floor after realizing the gown was slightly big for her.

She wore simple diamond stud earrings and a bracelet that matched perfectly with her white gown.

The handsome groom looks dapper in a white

The lucky groom looked stylish and dashing in a black and white tuxedo for his glamorous ceremony. He completed his look with a designer bow tie that elevated his look.

Ghanaian Bride And Glam Team Receive Heavy Backlash Over Frontal Hair Fixing And Wrong Makeup Foundation

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young bride and her Oyibo husband, Hector, who exchanged vows in a lovely ceremony.

Francisca, the joyful bride, charmed the wedding guests with her dance moves while donning a beaded kente dress with side frills.

In a two-piece green Kaftan made of kente textiles for the traditional wedding, the groom looked dashing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh