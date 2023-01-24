A pretty Ghanaian bride Soraya Monz is trending on social media with her stunningly impressive wedding dresses

The gorgeous bride who looks like reality star Kim Kardashian has received many great compliments after some wedding vendors shared her wedding photos

The handsome groom with a bald hairstyle was spotted in a two-piece kaftan for the reception party

Ghanaian bride Esi wore a ravishing beaded gown for her traditional wedding over the weekend. The ever-gorgeous bride who looks like a real-life barbie wore a halter-neck glittering corseted gown for her grandiose event.

Ghanaian bride Esi and her handsome groom look perfect together. source: @hairgurustudio

Source: Instagram

The bride's first corseted kente look

Ghanaian bride Esi real name Soraya Monz looked effortlessly chic and elegant in this custom-made red kente gown with a v-shaped neckline.

The fashion designer House of Paon has been praised for his creativity and uniqueness in executing his design.

The bride's flawless makeup look

Talented lecturer and professional makeup artist, Valerie Lawson made sure this beautiful bride enjoyed her day to the fullest and poses for classy photos.

The bridal makeup application was on point and it matched her complexion. Miss Esi was spotted in a see-through lace gown for the makeup session.

The bride's second glamorous look

The stunning bride wore a yellow kente gown with short-sleeveless and elegant tulle-style from her knee level.

The bride is the real definition of an African woman with style and class. She wore a simple hairstyle and dazzling gold earring to complete this look.

The thigh-high wedding gown

2023 brides are top slayers as most of the January brides are opting for thigh-high white wedding gowns.

The beautiful Esi left us awestruck with her stylish white gown and remarkable hairstyle for her nuptials.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's splendid look for her traditional wedding

akatasia_couture

Esi is a beautiful woman

mstilii

It must be something in that Ghanaian waters, see beauty and shape personified. We are a blessed nation

portia_bridile

Fantes are really blessed with beauty and curves

beyoutiful_hairghana

Non-existent waist sheesh

sleeky_van_jades

Yeah seen, she’s pretty and her outfits are gorgeous

nanaekuaesson

Congratulations to your coming nuptials. You are beautiful inside out Esi. May the Lord continue to bless, favor, and shine on you both.❤. Aunty Lily(Ayesha's aunty)

beyoutiful_hairghana

She ate and left no CRUMBS

nanaekuaesson

Congratulations to you both. Happy for you dear.❤

the_looks_by_manokuo

Super Gorgeous

ammaryann_

Esi fuo di3 you can’t go wrong with us sha

