A young lady has warmed hearts online after a video of her saying her wedding vows on the altar surfaced

In a video on TikTok, the lady admitted it was not love at first sight but soon realized that the man was the one for him

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the pair on their union, with some tapping into their blessing

A video of a beautiful Ghanaian bride reaffirming her love for her husband as they exchanged their wedding vows on the altar has left many netizens in awe.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @eventsandtrends, the beautiful bride who wore a sleeveless wedding gown admitted that it was not love at first sight when she met her husband.

She said with the passage of time, her feelings for him began to grow as she realized that he had everything she needs in a husband.

The beautiful lady vowed to love her husband through thick and thin and also prepare Banku for him whenever he wishes, a statement that drew cheers from the invited guests.

Ghanaians congratulate the couple

At the time of writing the report, the 48-second video had raked in over 13,000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the couple on their union.

Anita

Wish I would be able to speak like this on my own one day..... this beautiful you rock it gurl

Dayane_leoncia

She’s soooo gorgeous

Jewel

Vows like these

Anita Toffah

I tap into this blessing

thekroborian

this cannot be me ooo.......I will just remove my heels and ran away

