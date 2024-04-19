Irene Logan's Handsome Fiancé Looks Dapper In Elegant Suit For Their Classy Pre-Wedding Photoshoot
- Ghanaian female musician Irene Logan looked breathtaking in a stunning dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot
- The gorgeous and fashionable celeb and her fiancé have made many Ghanaians believe in the power of God
- Some social media users commented on Irene Logan's pre-wedding photos circulating on social media
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Irene Logan and her handsome and wealthy partner looked stunning together in classy outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
Irene Logan, an international minister of God, looked fabulous in a green one-hand gown and stylish high heels with embellishment.
The fashion influencer wore her favourite long hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly defined brows and glossy lips.
She accessorised her look with classy drop earrings and a gold wristwatch while her partner stole the spotlight in a white shirt with a blue-black suit.
Irene Logan can't stop smiling as she arrives at her surprise bridal shower in stylish strapless white dress
Irene Logan's longtime partner completed his look with quality brown leather shoes for the pre-wedding shoot.
Watch the video below:
Irene Logan cuts a well-decorated cake at her surprise bridal shower
Irene Logan is one of the happiest women in Ghana right now. She smiled graciously while cutting a cake at her bridal shower.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users commented on Irene Logan's pre-wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
g.clottey1 stated:
Congrats!!!
Selormakristy stated:
Congrats
mannie__frempomaa stated:
Yayyyy
Ohenewamavis stated:
In His Own Time, He the Lord makes everything beautiful and possible Congrats @irenelogan
yvetaina_pbf stated:
Congratulations @irenelogan
ama_kyerewaah16 stated:
I am next in line, and I will contact u about it
odole_labi stated:
To God be the glory❤️❤️. I just exclaimed.
Serwaa Amihere goes viral as she flaunts her curves in a cutout dress to work: "Beautiful African woman"
akua_selorm_ stated:
Congratulations to her
akorfa_portia stated:
Yay, congratulations so happy for her
Berniceoseia stated:
She resembles Maame Frimpongmaa at Oyerepa
mhar_igold stated:
Congratulations Ms. Irene❤️
