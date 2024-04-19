Ghanaian female musician Irene Logan looked breathtaking in a stunning dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot

The gorgeous and fashionable celeb and her fiancé have made many Ghanaians believe in the power of God

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Irene Logan and her handsome and wealthy partner looked stunning together in classy outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Irene Logan, an international minister of God, looked fabulous in a green one-hand gown and stylish high heels with embellishment.

The fashion influencer wore her favourite long hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly defined brows and glossy lips.

Irene Logan and her husband-to-be look adorable together. Photo credit: @essydeleevents.

She accessorised her look with classy drop earrings and a gold wristwatch while her partner stole the spotlight in a white shirt with a blue-black suit.

Irene Logan's longtime partner completed his look with quality brown leather shoes for the pre-wedding shoot.

Irene Logan cuts a well-decorated cake at her surprise bridal shower

Irene Logan is one of the happiest women in Ghana right now. She smiled graciously while cutting a cake at her bridal shower.

Some social media users commented on Irene Logan's pre-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

g.clottey1 stated:

Congrats!!!

Selormakristy stated:

Congrats

mannie__frempomaa stated:

Yayyyy

Ohenewamavis stated:

In His Own Time, He the Lord makes everything beautiful and possible Congrats @irenelogan

yvetaina_pbf stated:

Congratulations @irenelogan

ama_kyerewaah16 stated:

I am next in line, and I will contact u about it

odole_labi stated:

To God be the glory❤️❤️. I just exclaimed.

akua_selorm_ stated:

Congratulations to her

akorfa_portia stated:

Yay, congratulations so happy for her

Berniceoseia stated:

She resembles Maame Frimpongmaa at Oyerepa

mhar_igold stated:

Congratulations Ms. Irene❤️

Irene Logan Looks Elegant In A White Strapless Dress For Her Plush Bridal Shower

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Irene Logan, soon after photos from her bridal shower surfaced online.

The 40-year-old fashionista was beaming with smiles as she arrived in Accra for her unexpected bridal shower.

Some social media users commented on Irene Logan's elegant attire for her bridal shower, which happened on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

