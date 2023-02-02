Top Ghanaian fashion designer Mina Evans is the first bride from the fashion industry to walk down the aisle in 2023

The creative director for the womenswear brand did not design her seamless and stunning corseted Kente gown

Ghanaian celebrity stylist and personal shopper Afua Rida was among the pretty bridesmaid donning tie and dye dresses

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of Ghana's talented fashion designers Mina Evans Anfom is officially off the market after photos of her lavish ceremony surfaced online.

Ghana fashion designer Mina Evan slays in impressive wedding dresses. source: @ghogphotos

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Mina Evans looks ethereal in her kente gown

The outstanding bride and designer consulted with a female designer, Sadia Sanusi to create her perfect kente dress. It's a simple green and yellow kente gown with a see-through sleeveless that matched her skin tone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The glowing bride and stunning bridesmaids

The celebrity bride and her bridal squad who wowed us with their tie and dye stylish dresses posed beautifully for a group photoshoot.

The bridesmaids including celebrity stylist Afua Rida wore awesome turban styles and high heels to complete their look for the traditional wedding.

The couple's second look at the reception party

Mina Evan looked dressed down stylishly in a gold floor-sweeping dress showing cleavage. The fashion designer and January bride styled her natural hairstyle and wore subtle makeup for the evening party.

The groom looked dapper in a two-piece long-sleeve kaftan as hit the dance floor with his lovely wife.

Ghanaian Groom Marries A Beautiful Nigerian Bride Rocking Aseobi Dress And Angelic Corseted Kente Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Nigerian bride who wedded a handsome Ghanaian groom in Somanya.

The ever-gorgeous bride with flawless makeup and breathtaking hairstyle wore two custom-made outfits for the traditional ceremony. She was initially spotted in a classy kente gown with ruffles showing some cleavage.

In another video, the Nigerian bride was seen dancing with her father who looked dapper in a three-piece kente kaftan and matching bucket hat. The stunning bride wore a brown corseted aseobi designed and styled with handmade beads and a unique gele style for her wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh