Ghanaian Twitter influencer Godfred Nsafoah and her longtime partner Rebecca Darko are the latest couple in town

The influential couple has set the internet ablaze with their breathtaking wedding photos and videos

Ghanaian bride and accountant Rebecca Darko looked heavenly in elegant outfits for her viral wedding

Ghanaian couple Godfred Nsafoah, popularly called One Keys, and his gorgeous bride Rebecca Ewurasei Darko have dominated social media with their wedding photos.

The famous Twitter influencer married a beautiful chartered accountant who owns a successful fashion brand, Bargain Basement.

Ghanaian Twitter influencer One Keys and Rebecca Darko look stunning together. Photo credit: @jemaweddings

The famous couple has left their followers in awe with their fashionable ensemble for their multi-day wedding celebrations.

The glowing bride looked stunning in a spaghetti strap ruched dress styled with pearls as she rocked gold strappy heels for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian celebrity groom Godfred Nsafoah donned a stylish round-neck kaftan and shiny black shoes in the trending photos.

Ghanaian bride Rebecca looks regal in a beaded kente gown

The radiant bride wore a custom-made kente gown by the House of Paon for her lavish traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Rebecca wore flawless makeup and a side-parted black lustrous hair that cascaded around her left shoulder.

Ghanaian bride Rebecca looks classy in a white gown

Ghanaian bride Rebecca looked angelic in a sleeveless beaded dress with a detachable train for the white wedding.

The handsome groom looked dashing in a black and white tuxedo for the luxurious wedding ceremony.

Some social media users have congratulated Twitter Influencer Godfred Nsafoah after photos of his wedding went viral

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Efiaaudz stated:

Wofa ooo wofa congratulations we are proud of you

casty_moments_gh stated:

The first slide is what we signed up for

Jessicalarny stated:

Congratulations keys

ameyaw112 stated:

Congrats lawyer Onekey

nadia_gyimah stated:

Congratulations Keys

itx_mina stated:

Ouuuuu congraaaataaaaaaaa

Adelanyo stated:

Congratulations Snr. Wishing you bliss and many blessings. Oh, btw, by Addo Dee trademarks the "my beautiful Rebecca" oo

