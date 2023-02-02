A beautiful plus-size Ghanaian bride Olivia is among the few daring brides who rocked coloured hairstyles for their wedding

The gorgeous bride and her fashion designer left us stunned with their masterpiece creations for the white and traditional wedding

The handsome and rich groom couldn't let go of his dazzling bride throughout the traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride, Olivia has won over the internet with her stunning bridal looks. The pretty bride with an infectious smile wore an elegant hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Olivia looks radiant in her wedding dresses. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghana's bride, Olivia's flawless makeup

The gorgeous bride wore an exquisite lace bridal robe for her makeup and hairstyling session. She was seen dancing beautifully her glam team finished with all the final touches for the photoshoot.

The bride's ravishing kente gown

Ghanaian bride Olivia wore a simple beaded and corseted kente gown but the kente colors made her glow. She is one of the prettiest 2023 January brides who made a bold fashion statement.

The beautiful couple spotted together at the traditional wedding

The rich groom dressed like an Ashanti royal for his lavish wedding. He opted for a different yet beautiful kente fabric for his wrap styled with black and gold accessories as his bride sat gloriously beside him.

Olivia's civil wedding look

The pretty plus-size bride wore a white corseted dress for her civil wedding. Olivia wore a white flamboyant bridal fascinator and white trendy shoes to complete her look.

The couple look adorable together in their custom-made outfit for the reception party

The happy couple couldn't stop smiling throughout their wedding ceremony. The bride lived up to our expectations with her stylish gold dress for the reception party.

The groom looked dapper in a beautiful two-piece outfit showing off his expensive gold ring.

Some social media users have commented on her Ghanaian bride Olivia's look

tina.blvk

I am so sure the smile got the man at first sight before the other qualities

its_asantewaa_official

Asuwer ...she smile so nicely HML hunny

lk_garments_gh

Very beautiful

abevees_fabrics

Beautiful

colincorbin5

Love love is beautiful is back

qwami_ro

Lovely and simple

_deera._

Simple f3f33f3

sarahduah

Congratulations Olivia

Source: YEN.com.gh