Some wedding trends are cyclical including these easy-to-fix and style traditional hairstyles for brides

Some January brides have created beautiful wedding albums after sourcing the services of professional wedding vendors including hairstylist

Once your wedding dress is secured, check out these bridal hairstyle style inspirations and probably makeup tips for your dream wedding

Weddings are back in force in 2023 with some daring and fashionable January brides setting unattainable standards for pretty ladies planning to walk down the aisle this year.

These brides add their class and style to the traditional hairstyle and most importantly opted for voluminous hairstyles.

Ghanaian brides look dashing in their bridal makeup and hairstyle

The most popular choices for brides this year includes updos, glam waves, and half-up styles.

YEN.com.gh shares photos and videos of some January brides with unique hairstyles

1. Ghanaian bride glows in glittering kente gown

The ravishing bride wore a green corseted kente gown showing off her cleavage. She flaunted her curves in the floor-sweeping gown as she danced gloriously at the camera.

She looked exquisite in a curly hairstyle that matched her skin tone and flawless makeup.

2. Ghanaian bride Olivia looks radiant in a colored hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Olivia looked absolutely stunning in her colorful short-sleeve kente gown styled with a beaded bracelet.

She wore a simple wavy colored hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders for her traditional wedding.

3. Ghanaian bride Landy looks exquisite in a purple corseted kente gown

The beautiful bride with an hourglass figure looked flamboyant in a corseted kente dress showing off her cleavage.

She was seen rocking a gorgeous pony hairstyle that matched with her flawless look. The bride wore dazzling earrings and other jewelry to complete her look.

4. Ghanaian bride Mildred shows skin in a thigh-high white gown

Ghanaian bride Mildred has raised the standard for all 2023 brides with her hairstyle, wedding dresses, bridal shoes, and flawless makeup look.

5. Ghanaian bride Princess Emily Victoria slays in a simple ponytail hairstyle

Otumfuo's beautiful niece, Princess Emily Victoria is only the celebrity bride who wedded in January 2023.

The talented lawyer looked ethereal in her kente gown for the traditional wedding and floral lace gown for the white wedding.

President Akufo-Addo, the second lady of Ghana, and other dignitaries graced the event at Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

