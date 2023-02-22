Two talented fashion designers tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend officiated by Reverend Abraham Lamptey

The adorable couple, who are creative directors of their fashion houses, designed their outfits for their lavish wedding

The beautiful bride wore a stunning beaded white gown with a matching headpiece and earrings

Two talented Ghanaian designers, Sirart and LÈTIDO, designed stylish outfits for their glamorous wedding.

The head pastor of Believers' Hope of Worship international, Reverend Abraham Lamptey, officiated and blessed the adorable couple.

Ghanaian fashion designers tie the knot in stunning outfits. source: @captureville

The stunning couple slay in elegant outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot

The fashion designers wore matching black and white ensembles for their beautiful pre-wedding photos.

The bride flaunted her smooth skin in an off-shoulder white top and three-quarter trousers. She wore a coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup.

She changed into a long black dress and loose hairstyle while the groom wore a black bespoke suit.

The beautiful bride wore a pointed bridal shoe to match her thigh-high black dress.

Ghanaian bride Letido design her dream wedding gown

According to the wedding planner, the beautiful fashion designer created and designed her white wedding gown.

It is a beaded v-shape neckline gown with a white silky ball gown and long train. The radiant bride looked elegant in her bridal hairstyle and beautiful tiara for the white wedding.

She wore flawless makeup, long eyelashes and well-defined eyebrows for the photoshoot.

The groom looked dapper in a tailored suit

Ghanaian groom and fashion designer Sirart and his team designed this stylish suit. He is the founder and creative director for Sirart Global fashion house.

He wore a brown jacket, white shirt and black trousers while dancing with her gorgeous wife.

