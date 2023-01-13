Ghanaian lawyer and humanitarian Sandra Ankobiah has shared pictures of her designer bags on Instagram

The wealthy female celebrity and style influencer loves to go on expensive vacations and shop from top brands

Sandra Ankobiah's collection of designer shoes, clothes, bags, jewelry and wigs is worth millions of Ghana cedis

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has joined the list of top style icons like Jackie Appiah and Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Obaze who own expensive designer bags.

The stylish lawyer always styles her look with top-notch designers from her bags, shoes, clothes, and even sunglasses.

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah looks gorgeous in these photos. source: @sandraankobiah

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah looks elegant in her floral dress

The talent lawyer and activist spent her day at the pool looking gorgeous as always. She wore a floor-length dress. She looked gorgeous in her shoulder cut-out dress styled with her expensive bag and trendy sunglasses.

Some media users have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's splendid photos

adwoaloudgh

I feel OPPRESSED. Delete the pictures please Life owner

claudialumor

Sandraaaaa! Beautiful darling ❤️❤️

nanaesimintahleogard

Mekoaa me role model

serwaaakoto.d

Beautiful outfit❤️

mamiohmyhair

Diva ❤️❤️

Sandra Ankobiah is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her floral top and pleated skirt

The style diva stepped out in a see-through long-sleeve top paired with a blue pleated skirt. She wore Valentino Garavani pumps that cost over eight thousand Ghana cedis.

Sandra Ankobiah completed her looks with a Hermès Birkin handbag and white sunglasses.

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's stylish look

gideon.tetteh.96343

I love ur outfit it's amazing I love❤️❤️

alansintim

Nice one der My Councilor

ghana_interschool_festival

You soooo fancy!!!❤️

beyondglam_ghana

Stunning

cecilia3255

Your favourite lawyer coulda never❤️

sadia5501

@sandraankobiah pls can u dash me this ur bag when u come back u look gorgeous

