Ghanaian groom Awuku-Fremont and his lovely wife Edna have gone viral with their classy wedding videos

The gorgeous bride looked magnificent in custom-made gowns by 3 Ghanaian female fashion designers

The bride with an infectious smile received expensive presents from her wealthy husband after their luxurious wedding

Ghanaian bride Edna looked like a real-life princess after hours of makeup application for her traditional white wedding.

Ghanaian couple Edna and Awuku look adorable together in their kente outfits. source: @xceedmac

Source: Instagram

The trending pre-wedding photoshoot

The lovely couple slayed in stylish outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride wore a thigh-high dress by Lauren Couture while posing beautifully for the cameras.

The groom wore a black designer suit styled with a white suit for the photo shoot.

Ghanaian bride Edna's bridal makeup look

She showed off her spotless face before the makeup sessions. Edna looked classy in white lace with a long-sleeveless bridal robe for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Edna slays in a colourful kente gown

The style influencer wore an off-shoulder corseted kente gown designed with glittering beads designed by Pistis Gh.

She changed her hairstyle for the first session of the traditional wedding and opted for a bold makeup look.

Ghanaian bride Edna dazzles in a spaghetti strap kente gown

Ghanaian bride Edna impressed wedding guests with her impeccable wedding wardrobe and jaw-dropping hairstyles.

Ghanaian bride Edna looks ravishing in a white ball gown

The adorable couple walked down the aisle in bespoke outfits. The bride wore a flamboyant floor-sweeping gown by Sima Brew.

She styled her look with a shiny tiara and matching stud earrings. The groom Mr Awuku-Fremont wore a white jacket, black bow tie and perfect-fit shoes.

Ghanaian groom gifts his wife with expensive shoes, an iPhone and cash after the wedding

The stunning bride couldn't hide her excitement after opening her surprise package. She € 10,000, iPhone 14 pro max, and Jimmy choo heels as a wedding gift after their luxurious wedding in Ghana.

Jimmy Choo shoes range between GH¢ 7000 to GH¢ 18000 according to mytheresa.com.

