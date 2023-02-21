A pretty Ghanaian bride opted for a simple kente dress instead of the famous corseted bridal outfits

Ghanaian bride Andrell has become the talk of the talk with her stylish kente and lace gown for her traditional wedding

The Ghanaian groom living abroad looked elegant in a two-piece kente gown designed with kente fabric

Ghanaian bride Andrell looked gorgeous in a kente and lace gown for her traditional wedding. In an Instagram post, the groom disclosed that he met the bride through a mutual uncle, and their beautiful union blossomed there.

Ghanaian bride looks beautiful before and after her bridal makeup transformation.

The lovely bride opted for simple and subtle makeup for her traditional wedding. Award-winning makeup artist Wildcutei shared the video on social media.

Ghanaian bride Andrell looked classy in a frontal curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders in the video below.

Ghanaian bride Andrell looks regal in her kente gown

The happy bride a kente and glittering lace stylish gown. Ghanaian designer Gladys created a unique dress for the glowing bride.

The one-hand gown has many features, including side ruffles, a big blue bow tie, tassels on the other short sleeves and shiny lace embellishments. She wore dazzling gold drop earrings to match her stunning bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Andrell glows in a shiny lace dress

The pretty Ghanaian bride maintained her flawless makeup and frontal hairstyle for the reception party. She donned a glamorous one-hand lace dress while the handsome groom stole the show with his dapper look while dancing with his wife.

