The handsome husband of an African American woman completely understands the stress of taking down any braided hairstyle

The beautiful lady had faux locs, and her man showed her support when it was time to remove them

A TikTok video shows that he took care of her after hard work and many people gushing over the cute couple

One woman's husband went viral after caring for his wife on braid takedown day. People thought it was cute how the lady's husband did the most after she removed her faux locs.

A man showed his wifey support by spoiling her on the day she took down her faux locs. Image: TikTok/TheGerbers

Source: UGC

People could not help but praise the man for being there for his partner. They commented on the video to share their thoughts about the loving pair.

Man cooks and moisturises wife's hair after taking down a protective style

@Thegerberfam had the internet impressed when he showed his wife support on the day she removed her faux locs

Cosmopolitan reports that faux locs are a protective hairstyle that imitates the look of traditional locs without commitment and maintenance. They are typically achieved by wrapping or braiding extensions around your natural hair, creating a temporary dreadlock-like style.

According to Textured Talk, removing faux locs can take several hours, depending on the size of the locs and the technique used to install them. It involves unravelling or cutting the extensions, then gently detangling and washing your natural hair to remove any leftover residue. Removing the hairstyle can be laborious, and the boyfriend helped out by preparing her a delicious meal.

The TikTok shows how he serves the dish and her delighted reaction. Watch the cute video below.

Husband spoiling wife after protective style removal has people in their feels.

People were amused by how the hubby pronounced the name of the protective hairstyle. Netizens love to see couples thrive, and people praise the couple.

Vina commented:

"OMG!!! This is insanely sweet!"

user2224029739286 commented:

"Sweet and cute couple."

Butterflywaxspa commented:

"Sirrrr I’m asking for the rest of the congregation where are the others like you located?"

CaliforniaRealtorCri commented:

"You’re doing it right, husband. She chose a king."

PinkPaws commented:

"Dear God, I see what you've done for others. Such a cute couple!"

bᴎomɒiᗡ♓︎ commented:

"Marry that man, again! That is a love language."

Kristen Washingto400 commented:

"Her what locs? Adorable."

MzFrizzle commented:

"This woman is being treated like royalty and the only thing y’all can focus on is how he pronounced the hair."

La Tóxica commented:

"This was too cute, “Fox locs'."

