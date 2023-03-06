A young lady has been praised by many online when they saw her selling pepper in the market without shame

Social media users loved the way she dressed well and neatly, even though she was working in a market

Calling herself the daughter of a pepper seller, people told her that there was absolutely nothing to be ashamed of

A beautiful lady, @dammy70580, helping her mother to sell pepper in the market, has made a short video of herself at the woman's store.

Calling herself a pepper seller's daughter, the lady told people not to wish her evil, saying her pepper seller mum does not need that in her life.

The lady helped her mum who sells pepper. Photo source: @dammy70580

Humble lady in market

In the video shared on TikTok, she could be seen attending to a customer. Many social media users praised her for her humility.

Some were amazed that she was selling pepper with beautiful frontal hair without any shame.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 32,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

saidumohammed777 said:

"I am proud of you for identifying with your mom in everything. Believe, people like Dangote are afraid of your mum. Be proud, beauty!"

Say_hey_to_Aduniiade8878 said:

"Ur mummy naa rich madam Ajeh I love u babe."

Abby said:

"There is no big deal in pepper business if I help my mama stay for shop I dey see money weller the money wey I dey see in a week na person salary."

Florence said:

"I love you for being a clean and beautiful soul."

Maryorwah Assin said:

"You re doing well darling d person wey dey talk no get shishi self."

yormight101 said:

"For ur sake I go dey come buy pepper always for no reason."

