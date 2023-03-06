Celestine Etornam, a food vendor from Ghana, made a splash in a video despite hesitantly displaying her dancing skills

During an interview with Johnnie Hughes on 3FM, the talented food vendor timidly performed her dance moves

While some men expressed admiration for her, others were disappointed that she did not dance with confidence

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian food vendor, Celestine Etornam, who became a sensation late last year, has caused a stir in a video in which she timidly shows off her dance moves.

The hardworking lady went viral after being captured selling beans and gari, also known as 'gob3', to a man who travelled from Kasoa to Dansoman to buy from her.

Her viral footage grabbed the attention of netizens, who fell for her food joint and voluptuous looks.

Gob3 seller Celestine Etornam shakes body in video. Photo credit: 3FM.

Source: TikTok

Celestine Etornam advises young women

Johnnie Hughes recently interviewed Etornam on 3FM, where she advised girls not to go into 'hook up'.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"When you get something to do on your own, it's more profitable than using your body to get money and stuff from men. In the end, you are even going to get diseases and stuff, so to me, it's not reasonable," she said.

Celestine Etornam timidly shows off dance moves

Etornam delivered her dance moves and showed her beauty before and during the interview. The videos of the curvy food vendor flexing her eye-catching looks and dance moves elicited reactions.

Watch the clips below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Celestine Etornam

Sackeytea said:

Too shy. What be this? Ah.

Rainbow posted:

But to be honest, the lady gets back paa, and this can calm tempers oo.

User9089452983658 commented:

Now the only CV you need is nyash.

Isaacmensah1806 said:

Chaley, let say the truth Ewe four paa de3 wt a beautiful.

Kelvin Elikem

Please, where in Dansoman are you selling the gob3? Asking for a friend.

Nii commented:

People with Talent need this platform but will never get. Ghana smh.

Easy1money posted:

So the purpose of the interview is Nyash. Eii Ama Ghana.

Dignity1 commented:

A country whereby you get nyash p3. You become a celebrity.

Richie nunoo posted:

I travel, but Ghana has the most beautiful ladies and the shapes alone. Anytime I am in Accra, I can't believe my eyes.

Rainbow said:

But honestly, the lady gets back paa, which can calm tempers oo.

Curvy Ghanaian woman who sells 'gob3'

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful young Ghanaian lady who sells gari and beans, popularly known as 'gob3' on the street, sparked massive reactions thanks to her stature.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Kayjnr10 had a gentleman focusing on the street seller's curvy figure as he tried promoting her business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh