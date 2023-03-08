Young Ghanaian stylist Kevin Vincent has collaborated with top Ghanaian female celebrities for a stunning photoshoot

These award-winning actresses stayed true to their styles as they rocked elegant dresses to mark International Women's Day

These female changers have inspired the world with their beautiful craft while telling the beautiful African stories

Top Ghanaian actresses Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas and Naa Ashorkor have collaborated on a breathtaking photoshoot to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

Ghanaian actresses Nana Ama McBrown, Naa Ashorkor and Joselyn Dumas look stunning together. source: @joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

According to United Nations, the 2023 International Women's Day theme is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality". The gender digital divide prevents women from fully reaping the benefits of the digital transition.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in a black gown.

Award-winning actress and mother-of-one Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, looked ravishing in a sculptural gown.

The 45-year-old style icon showed off her cleavage in a layered gown that accentuated her curves. The media personality styled her look with a beautiful earring that matched the colours of the distinctive gemstones used by the fashion designer.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas shows cleavage in a corseted gown

The celebrity muse and famed actress Joselyn Dumas looked glamorous in the cleavage-baring outfit styled with black hand gloves.

She looked like a style goddess in her coloured frontal hairstyle and elegant earrings for this memorable shoot.

The mother-of-one won over social media with her flawless makeup and bold red lipsticks that matched perfectly with her look.

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor shows her legs in a black lace gown

The media personality and talented actress dazzled in a lace gown while showing off some skin. Naa Ashorkor wore a charming curly hairstyle and smooth makeup for this photoshoot.

She looked ethereal in classy drop earrings that matched the lace gown and elegant high heels.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Naa Ashorkor had become well-known due to her exceptional acting skills.

The celebrity mother has a distinctive sense of style and typically dresses down chicly in all her looks.

As she rocks the red carpet and other celebrity-studded events, the gym enthusiast with the toned body has emerged as a fashion icon for Ghanaian clothing companies.

Source: YEN.com.gh