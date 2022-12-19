Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown's hairstyles are very inspiring and trendy

The television host and hair stylist are always debuting unique colours after days and weeks of experimenting behind the scene

Nana Ama McBrown has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most stylish Female Celeb in the same category as Nana Akua Addo, Selly Galley, and Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Ama McBrown is never afraid to experiment with her fashion sense and hairstyle.

The forty-five-year television goddess's hairstyle has taken her social media followers on a roller coaster of style this year with her breathtaking styles and matching headline-making hairstyles.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slays in elegant styles. source: @iamamamcbrown

1. Nana Ama McBrown rocks a blonde hairstyle

Ghanaian actress and host of the United Showbiz entertainment review show Nana Ama McBrown wore this effortlessly chic form-fitting dress styled with black stilettos.

She styled her looks with a blond frontal curly hairstyle that complimented her smooth makeup. Nana Ama McBrown completed her looks with beautiful jewellery to host the show.

2. Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in golden copper blonde hairstyle

Nana Ama McBrown made headlines on social media with this stunning look. She wore a white corseted dress with matching silver jewellery.

She styled her looks with a copper blonde hairstyle that matched her nail polish. The ageless style influencer showed some skin in the elegant gown.

3. Nana Ama McBrown turns heads with ocean-colour hairstyle

The forty-five-year-old celebrity mother knows how to twirl in style. She wore a short dress designed with tassels to create a tulle style.

Nana Ama McBrown styled her look with an ocean-colour hairstyle and wore Yves Saint Laurent high heels to complete her look.

4. Nana Ama McBrown slays in a red-brown coloured short hairstyle

Age is just a number in showbiz. Nana Ama McBrown and her talented stylist collaborated with a young fashion designer Yoli Koomson to design this beautiful ensemble.

Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunted her flawless skin in a yellow lace dress. The corseted dress also features glittering beads that sparkle when the camera shutters.

5. Nana Ama McBrown styles her white dress with raspberry coloured hairstyle

Top Ghanaian style influencer Nana Ama McBrown is a trendsetter. The Kumawood actress looked ravishing in a white organza top designed with artificial florals.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a matching white short ruffles skirt and long mesh high heels. She completed her looks with heavy makeup and beautiful earrings.

Along with Jackie Appiah, Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley, and Nana Akua Addo, Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Ama McBrown has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards' Most Stylish Female Celeb category.

