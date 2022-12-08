Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso and H. E Samira Bawumia are two powerful and fashionable women in Ghana

The style icons have become a trending topic on social media after the duo was spotted in flamboyant outfits

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia never disappoints with her looks at political gatherings and state-organized events

The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, has had some iconic fashion moments are various public events in this fourth republic.

The beautiful politician has been named one of the most influential female personalities in 2022 as she promoted quality education and other philanthropist projects across the country.

H.E Samira Bawumia was among the dignitaries who graced the launch of LPG's new campaign, where Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong was outdoored as the Brand Ambassador.

H.E Samira Bawumia and Deloris Frimpong Manso stun in beautiful dresses. @sbawumia @delayghana

In an Instagram post by Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, the television host looked stunning in a white dress. Her long sleeveless dress was designed with fur and exquisite fashion accessories.

Delay wore a long lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled beautifully at the camera. The eloquent television star wore black mules to complete her looks.

The Second Lady looked ethereal in an African print ensemble and matching gele headband showing off her natural braids. She wore mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows. Samira Bawumia styled her looks with matching jewelry for the event at the premises of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Some media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's photo with Samira Bawumia

